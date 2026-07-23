The Athletic ranks QBs from 1-138: Where does UVA’s Beau Pribula fit in?

Sam Khan Jr. and Antonio Morales at The Athletic put their names to a ranking of the 138 projected starting quarterbacks in FCS football this week.

Coming in at #1: Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss, who this time a year ago was a D2 transfer, before leading Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff.

Darian Mensah, who bolted from Duke to Miami in the offseason, comes in at #4.

Texas QB Arch Manning, despite his pedigree, is #7.

A few more ACC guys:

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele ( Cal , 14)

( , 14) Kevin Jennings ( SMU , 15)

( , 15) CJ Bailey ( NC State , 21)

( , 21) Mason Heintschel ( Pitt , 23)

( , 23) Steve Angeli ( Syracuse , 44)

( , 44) Ethan Grunkemeyer (Virginia Tech, 45)

One other name to note here: former Virginia QB1 Anthony Colandrea (Nebraska, 39).

All of these, before we get to the guy that Tony Elliott has installed as his #1, Beau Pribula, who comes in at #46.

Note: The Athletic’s 2025 preseason QB ranking had Chandler Morris at #55, behind nine other ACC quarterbacks, including Virginia Tech’s Kyron Drones, who led his team to a 3-9 record, around his head coach getting fired.

Ahem.

The assessment of the guys at The Athletic: Pribula was a gadget player at Penn State before getting his first extended snaps last season at Missouri, which he led to eight wins.

“He didn’t excel as a passer,” The Athletic wrote. “He threw eight touchdowns in nonconference games and just three in SEC play, and he didn’t throw a touchdown pass after Oct. 11.”

Quoting an SEC general manager:

“At times, saw a tough competitor, but that’s kind of it. Overall, just thought he was average.”

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