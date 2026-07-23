Donate
Donate
Home The Athletic ranks QBs from 1-138: Where does UVA’s Beau Pribula fit in?
Football

The Athletic ranks QBs from 1-138: Where does UVA’s Beau Pribula fit in?

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
college football
Photo: © razihusin/stock.adobe.com

Sam Khan Jr. and Antonio Morales at The Athletic put their names to a ranking of the 138 projected starting quarterbacks in FCS football this week.

Coming in at #1: Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss, who this time a year ago was a D2 transfer, before leading Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff.

Darian Mensah, who bolted from Duke to Miami in the offseason, comes in at #4.

Texas QB Arch Manning, despite his pedigree, is #7.

A few more ACC guys:

  • Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele (Cal, 14)
  • Kevin Jennings (SMU, 15)
  • CJ Bailey (NC State, 21)
  • Mason Heintschel (Pitt, 23)
  • Steve Angeli (Syracuse, 44)
  • Ethan Grunkemeyer (Virginia Tech, 45)

One other name to note here: former Virginia QB1 Anthony Colandrea (Nebraska, 39).

uva football beau pribula
Beau Pribula. Photo: UVA Athletics

All of these, before we get to the guy that Tony Elliott has installed as his #1, Beau Pribula, who comes in at #46.

Note: The Athletic’s 2025 preseason QB ranking had Chandler Morris at #55, behind nine other ACC quarterbacks, including Virginia Tech’s Kyron Drones, who led his team to a 3-9 record, around his head coach getting fired.

Ahem.

The assessment of the guys at The Athletic: Pribula was a gadget player at Penn State before getting his first extended snaps last season at Missouri, which he led to eight wins.

“He didn’t excel as a passer,” The Athletic wrote. “He threw eight touchdowns in nonconference games and just three in SEC play, and he didn’t throw a touchdown pass after Oct. 11.”

Quoting an SEC general manager:

“At times, saw a tough competitor, but that’s kind of it. Overall, just thought he was average.”

Support AFP




Multimedia

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
2 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
3 It’s time to clean house at Waynesboro Public Schools: As in, starting over, from scratch
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

Latest News

ben cline
Virginia

Why is Ben Cline so concerned about the Daughters of the American Revolution?

Letters
tv
Virginia

State AGs fighting merger of Trump-friendly broadcast companies Nexstar, Tegna

Chris Graham

A bipartisan group of state AGs is raising issue with the efforts of broadcast companies Tegna and Nexstar Media Group to continue toward a merger in violation of a preliminary injunction issued earlier this year.

police court law
Local

Local animal care nonprofit head found guilty in animal cruelty case

Chris Graham

A local woman who heads up an animal care nonprofit was found guilty on Thursday on a misdemeanor animal-cruelty charge related to an incident reported in Albemarle County last year.

steven wayne erickson pulaski
Virginia

Justice Department charges Pulaski Town Council member in CSAM case

Chris Graham
car accident crash police
Local

Rockingham County: State Police identify victim in fatal pedestrian crash

Chris Graham
glenn youngkin
Virginia

Glenn Youngkin is the latest former Virginia governor to cash in on his political ties

Chris Graham
acc football
Football

Review: Dumb USA Today column ranks ACC Football programs, 1-17

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status