Remember how the Augusta County Board of Supervisors shut down a scheduled Pride Day event at the Augusta County Library last year?

The Library Board of Trustees did the dirty work for the MAGAs to pre-cancel a 2027 Pride Day event that was in the early planning stages.

“I just don’t think there should be anything that endorses on particular sexual preference, gender, whatever you want to call it,” said Scott Alleman, an attorney and former prosecutor who represents the Wayne District on the Library Board, at a Board meeting last week, in which the proposed 2027 Pride event was voted down.

Someone should tell Mr. Alleman that being LGBTQ+ isn’t a “preference,” any more than him being a White guy is a “preference.”

Mary Godinez, the co-owner of Cross Keys Farm in Rockingham County and Countryside Farm & Nurseries in Crimora, who was introduced at last week’s meeting as a new member of the Board of Trustees, representing the Middle River District, actually compared allowing the Pride Day event at the library to having to allow “people who want to sacrifice their children” to hold an event.

“I say take sex out of the discussion, but if the people who want to sacrifice their children want to come and do a big thing, I know that’s really extreme, but if we want to open it up for one thing, we have to open it for everybody,” Godinez said.

Oh, dear, effing goodness.

If it’s possible to one-up the dumb comment from the guy who somehow graduated law school without having the capacity to understand that being LGBTQ+ isn’t a “preference,” the farm market lady just did that there.

Her bio says she has degrees in horticulture and landscape design.

There’s your reminder that having a piece of paper doesn’t make you smart.

Anyway, keep all of this in mind the next time the Friends of the Augusta County Library reach out to try to raise money to support this abomination.

The Augusta County Library is run by Neanderthals.

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