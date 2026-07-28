The Wayne Theatre in Downtown Waynesboro will premiere a production of Children of Eden, the acclaimed musical featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and book by John Caird, with live performances running weekends from July 31 through Aug. 9.

“At its core, this fabulous musical explores the universal experiences of parents and children, independence and responsibility, and the challenges that arise as each generation seeks its own path”, says Tracy Straight, executive director of the Wayne Theatre, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary as a community arts space in 2026.

“Through memorable songs, vibrant storytelling, and larger-than-life characters, our production of this beloved show offers an entertaining and thought-provoking experience for audiences of all ages”, Straight said.

Children of Eden is widely celebrated for its focus on family dynamics, personal growth, and the timeless struggle between holding on and letting go. Since its premiere in London’s West End in 1991, Children of Eden has become one of Schwartz’s most beloved works, praised by performers and theatre enthusiasts for its soaring score and emotionally resonant storytelling.

Songs including “The Spark of Creation,” “Lost in the Wilderness” and “The Hardest Part of Love” have become favorites among musical theatre fans around the world.

The Wayne Theatre production brings together a talented cast and creative team to present this ambitious musical on the historic Wayne stage, continuing the Wayne Theatre’s commitment to producing high-quality live performing arts experiences for the Shenandoah Valley community and audiences throughout the region.

Tickets are on sale now at waynetheatre.org or through the Wayne Theatre Box Office at 540.943.9999.

Support AFP







