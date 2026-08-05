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Home ‘Relaxxxxx’: Virginia DMV launches cannabis-impaired driving prevention campaign
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‘Relaxxxxx’: Virginia DMV launches cannabis-impaired driving prevention campaign

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Syda Productions/stock.adobe.com

The Virginia DMV has launched its first-ever cannabis-impaired driving campaign, titled “Relaxxxxx,” encouraging Virginians to make the safe choice: if you get high to relax, then, you know.

Basically, don’t drive high.

“Impaired driving is illegal and dangerous, no matter the substance,” said DMV Commissioner Saundra M. Jack, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “We want everyone to travel safely. If you use cannabis, please don’t drive.”

The campaign is designed to remind drivers that cannabis impairment can affect their ability to drive safely and that the best place to unwind is at home, not behind the wheel.

There are many misconceptions about cannabis use and driving. Many believe the drug makes them better drivers; however, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, cannabis impairs motor skills, lane tracking and cognitive functions, which are required to operate a vehicle safely.

In 2025, Virginia recorded a total of 233 drugged driver fatalities, with 117 of those drugged driver deaths specifically attributed to cannabis, including poly-cannabinoid use.

DMV urges everyone to take these simple but effective measures to avoid driving under the influence of substances:

  • If you have consumed any impairing substance, do not drive. Call a rideshare service or a sober friend.
  • Plan a sober ride ahead of time to ensure a safe trip home.
  • If you know someone who is impaired, stop them from getting behind the wheel.
  • Your best defense against impaired drivers is always wearing a seat belt.

Developed by Two Tango Collaborative, produced by Dreamboat Pictures, and directed by The Norman Brothers, with audio mixed by Overcoast, “Relaxxxxx” will run statewide from Aug. 10 to Sept. 7.

The campaign will be featured across various platforms, including TV, social and digital media, billboards and radio. In addition to a media campaign, DMV will launch a new plane activation at concert venues throughout the state. A plane will fly over these venues, displaying a banner that reminds Virginians to never drive high.

For more information about drug-impaired driving, visit DMV’s drugged driving prevention page.

 

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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