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Home Trump/MAGA healthcare cuts threaten coverage for 300K Virginians
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Trump/MAGA healthcare cuts threaten coverage for 300K Virginians

Chris Graham
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doctors and nurses in a hospital emergeny room
Photo: © Atchariya63/stock.adobe.com

According to new dashboards launched by the Spanberger administration, the Trump/MAGA cuts to healthcare threaten coverage for 300,000 Virginians who currently receive coverage through Medicaid.

This is on top of the impacts that we documented last week to Virginia hospitals, which had to eat $2.2 billion in costs related to uninsured and underinsured patients in 2024, a year before the so-called Big Beautiful Bill took effect.

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The Triple-B will drain another $7 billion per year in Medicaid reimbursements from Virginia hospitals going forward, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

You can see what’s going on here – healthcare is getting squeezed on both ends.

And that’s not all: this week, the Trump administration announced it will end a Medicare Part D subsidy program used by 690,000 seniors across Virginia — and tens of millions of seniors across the country — to keep prescription drug premiums low.

It’s almost like the Trump/MAGA set wants the healthcare system to crumble.

“The Trump administration and Republicans in Washington have made the largest cuts to Medicaid in the program’s history, threatening the health and well-being of 300,000 Virginians. While we cannot undo all the harm Washington is inflicting, our Commonwealth will continue to use every tool at our disposal to contend with these reckless federal cuts and work to protect Virginians’ access to care,” Gov. Abigail Spanberger said, in a statement from her office highlighted in a press release that went out on Thursday.

The release tied the rollout of the new dashboards to the 61st anniversary of the signing of the legislation that created Medicare and Medicaid into law.

Credit to the PR folks for trying to find a reason for sending out a release, I guess, but 61 isn’t much of an anniversary.

And anyway, it’s not like we need an excuse to tell people that the Trump/MAGA folks are screwing us on healthcare.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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