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Home John McGuire thinks COVID vaccine was a ‘BLT sandwich of fetus baby parts’
Virginia Politics

John McGuire thinks COVID vaccine was a ‘BLT sandwich of fetus baby parts’

Chris Graham
Published date:
john mcguire
John McGuire. Photo: © The Old Major/Shutterstock

John McGuire, the MAGA Republican incumbent congressman in the Fifth District, who we know isn’t bright, claimed in a Newsmax interview on Thursday that the COVID vaccine contained “a BLT sandwich of fetus baby parts.”

Spoiler: it didn’t.

McGuire’s observation appears to be a garbled version of a claim from U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, shared by the MAGA from Iowa during the Anthony Fauci Senate hearing this week, that a coronavirus researcher “put parts of livers, thymus and chunks of human fetal lung that they got from aborted, almost five-month-old human in their research mice.”

Ernst was referring to so-called “humanized mice” – which the researchers called “BLT-L mice” – that are implanted with human genes, stem cells, or tissues so scientists can study infectious diseases.

These mice aren’t used in actual vaccines.

We wouldn’t expect a humanized shoebox like John McGuire to understand that.

“I don’t know if you heard about the BLT sandwich using human fetus baby parts in the vaccine when they could have used ivermectin. But maybe they’re helping Big Pharma get rich,” McGuire said in a TV hit on “Wake Up America Early” on Newsmax.

A guy that really thinks this is a current member of Congress, folks.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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