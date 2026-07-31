John McGuire thinks COVID vaccine was a ‘BLT sandwich of fetus baby parts’

John McGuire, the MAGA Republican incumbent congressman in the Fifth District, who we know isn’t bright, claimed in a Newsmax interview on Thursday that the COVID vaccine contained “a BLT sandwich of fetus baby parts.”

Spoiler: it didn’t.

McGuire’s observation appears to be a garbled version of a claim from U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, shared by the MAGA from Iowa during the Anthony Fauci Senate hearing this week, that a coronavirus researcher “put parts of livers, thymus and chunks of human fetal lung that they got from aborted, almost five-month-old human in their research mice.”

Ernst was referring to so-called “humanized mice” – which the researchers called “BLT-L mice” – that are implanted with human genes, stem cells, or tissues so scientists can study infectious diseases.

These mice aren’t used in actual vaccines.

We wouldn’t expect a humanized shoebox like John McGuire to understand that.

“I don’t know if you heard about the BLT sandwich using human fetus baby parts in the vaccine when they could have used ivermectin. But maybe they’re helping Big Pharma get rich,” McGuire said in a TV hit on “Wake Up America Early” on Newsmax.

A guy that really thinks this is a current member of Congress, folks.

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