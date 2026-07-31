UVA Softball alum Courtney Layne hired as grad assistant coach at Longwood

Courtney Layne, fresh off a nice career with the UVA Softball program, and earning her degree from the University, has been hired as a graduate assistant coach for the Longwood University softball team, new LU head coach Eric Oakley announced on Friday.

“I’m thrilled to have Courtney joining our staff,” Oakley said in a statement highlighted in a release from the school. “Her experience at the highest level of our game means she will have a wealth of knowledge to share with the team. Her passion for the game, and pitching in particular, will undoubtedly be contagious. I feel very fortunate that she’s decided to begin her coaching career in Farmville.”

Layne will serve on Oakley’s staff while also pursuing her MBA at Longwood.

The left-handed pitcher was 12-4 with four saves and a 2.73 ERA for Virginia in 2026, in a season that saw the ‘Hoos make their third straight trip to the NCAA Tournament.

She was the State Player of the Year in 2022 as a senior at Appomattox County High School, a 30-minute drive from Farmville, after leading her squad to two state titles – she pitched perfect games in each of the state title games.

“I’m excited to be part of Longwood softball, and eager to help build and grow the program, all while staying close to home. Go Lancers!” Layne said.

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