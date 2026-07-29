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Home UVA Football: ‘Hoos land four on 2027 preseason All-ACC Football Team
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UVA Football: ‘Hoos land four on 2027 preseason All-ACC Football Team

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
uva football kam robinson
Kam Robinson. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

The UVA Football program landed four guys on the 27-member preseason All-ACC Football Team, which was given to us by the league office on Wednesday.

Miami, the preseason favorite, got nine guys on the team.

Virginia and Clemson were next in line with four each.

Louisville and SMU had two apiece.

Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Virginia Tech each had one selection.

The Virginia guys:

  • offensive linemen McKale Boley and Noah Josey
  • linebacker Kam Robinson
  • punter Daniel Sparks

Boley (2025: 856 snaps, 11 pressures/two sacks allowed) enters his fifth season at UVA with 36 career starts, including an active streak across his last 22 appearances.

Josey (2025: 983 snaps, 12 pressures/zero sacks allowed) leads all active UVA players with 43 career starts.

Robinson (2025: 416 snaps, 64 tackles, two INTs, one PBU, nine QB pressures, two sacks) led the Cavaliers in tackles per game (8.0) last season before suffering a season-ending injury in UVA’s eighth game of the season, a 34-17 win at Duke. He became the only FBS player in the last 20 years to record a blocked punt, an interception return for touchdown and a fumble recovery in the same season.

Sparks (2025: 47.2 yards per punt, 14-of-37 inside the 20) is the ACC’s top returning punter.

2026 preseason All-ACC Football Team

Offense

  • QB: Darian Mensah, Miami (112) *
  • RB: Mark Fletcher, Jr., Miami (127)
  • RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (94)
  • WR: Malachi Toney, Miami (164)
  • WR: Duce Robinson, Florida State (131)
  • WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (64)
  • TE: Jeremiah Hasley, Duke (61)
  • AP: Malachi Toney, Miami (94)
  • OT: PJ Williams, SMU (96)
  • OT: McKale Boley, Virginia (77)
  • OG: Noah Josey, Virginia (71)
  • OG: Samson Okunlola, Miami (53)
  • C: Josh Bates, SMU (64)

Defense

  • DE: Will Heldt, Clemson (87)
  • DE: Clev Lubin, Louisville (79)
  • DT: Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami (126)
  • DT: Kemari Copeland, Virginia Tech (89)
  • LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson (139)
  • LB: Kam Robinson, Virginia (98)
  • LB: Mohamed Toure, Miami (64)
  • CB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson (81)
  • CB: Chris Peal, Syracuse (45)
  • S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami (86)
  • S: KP Price, Boston College (45)

Specialists

  • PK: Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech (105)
  • P: Daniel Sparks, Virginia (48)
  • SP: Malachi Toney, Miami (104)

Votes by position in parentheses
*Preseason Player of the Year
188 media voters

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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