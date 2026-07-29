The UVA Football program landed four guys on the 27-member preseason All-ACC Football Team, which was given to us by the league office on Wednesday.

Miami, the preseason favorite, got nine guys on the team.

Virginia and Clemson were next in line with four each.

Louisville and SMU had two apiece.

Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Syracuse and Virginia Tech each had one selection.

The Virginia guys:

offensive linemen McKale Boley and Noah Josey

and linebacker Kam Robinson

punter Daniel Sparks

Boley (2025: 856 snaps, 11 pressures/two sacks allowed) enters his fifth season at UVA with 36 career starts, including an active streak across his last 22 appearances.

Josey (2025: 983 snaps, 12 pressures/zero sacks allowed) leads all active UVA players with 43 career starts.

Robinson (2025: 416 snaps, 64 tackles, two INTs, one PBU, nine QB pressures, two sacks) led the Cavaliers in tackles per game (8.0) last season before suffering a season-ending injury in UVA’s eighth game of the season, a 34-17 win at Duke. He became the only FBS player in the last 20 years to record a blocked punt, an interception return for touchdown and a fumble recovery in the same season.

Sparks (2025: 47.2 yards per punt, 14-of-37 inside the 20) is the ACC’s top returning punter.

Offense

QB: Darian Mensah, Miami (112) *

RB: Mark Fletcher, Jr., Miami (127)

RB: Isaac Brown, Louisville (94)

WR: Malachi Toney, Miami (164)

WR: Duce Robinson, Florida State (131)

WR: Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson (64)

TE: Jeremiah Hasley, Duke (61)

AP: Malachi Toney, Miami (94)

OT: PJ Williams, SMU (96)

OT: McKale Boley, Virginia (77)

OG: Noah Josey, Virginia (71)

OG: Samson Okunlola, Miami (53)

C: Josh Bates, SMU (64)

Defense

DE: Will Heldt, Clemson (87)

DE: Clev Lubin, Louisville (79)

DT: Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami (126)

DT: Kemari Copeland, Virginia Tech (89)

LB: Sammy Brown, Clemson (139)

LB: Kam Robinson, Virginia (98)

LB: Mohamed Toure, Miami (64)

CB: Ashton Hampton, Clemson (81)

CB: Chris Peal, Syracuse (45)

S: Bryce Fitzgerald, Miami (86)

S: KP Price, Boston College (45)

Specialists

PK: Aidan Birr, Georgia Tech (105)

P: Daniel Sparks, Virginia (48)

SP: Malachi Toney, Miami (104)

Votes by position in parentheses

*Preseason Player of the Year

188 media voters

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