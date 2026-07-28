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UVA Football: ACC Network to broadcast its pregame show from O Hill on Week 0

Chris Graham
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ACC Network
ACC Network. Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire

UVA Athletics is telling us on Tuesday that ACC Network will broadcast its pregame show, “ACC Huddle,” from Observatory Hill beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, ahead of the Week 0 game between Virginia and NC State.

This much was a given, with the UVA-State game the only conference game on the schedule in Week 0.

Don’t miss out on your chance to see Eric Mac Lain from a distance.

Other off-field UVA Football news

The 2026 Meet the Team Day event is set for Sunday, Aug. 9, inside the George Welsh Indoor Practice Facility from 4-6 p.m.

Head coach Tony Elliott and the UVA Football team will be available for autographs beginning at 4 p.m. Fans can obtain a copy of the team’s 2026 official season poster at the event. In addition to autographs, Meet the Team features inflatable games, balloon artists and face painters for kids.

The annual Paint the Town Orange pep rally will take place on Friday, Aug. 28, the evening before the season opener, at the Ting Pavilion on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall beginning at 8 p.m.

The UVA marching band and spirit squads will depart the Omni Hotel to march on the Downtown Mall at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Both groups will enter the Pavilion at 8 p.m. and the pep rally will feature appearances by Elliott and the UVA Football team.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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