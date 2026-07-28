A group of folks on a message board made a big to-do about Nolan Adekunle, the final piece in the 2026 UVA Basketball transfer class, which, I don’t blame people, not much else to do in the summer for college sports fans.

Good news: Adekunle, a 6’6”, 218-pound guard from Germany, is signed, sealed, delivered.

We know that from a release from UVA Athletics on Tuesday, which introduced the eight new members of the UVA Basketball program, including Adekunle.

In case you were wondering, they don’t introduce guys formally unless they’re signed; otherwise, they get in massive trouble with the NCAA.

“I am excited about the new group of young men joining our program this year,” second-year coach Ryan Odom said, per the release. “This class gives us outstanding depth and flexibility, combining experienced players, talented newcomers and a diverse set of skills.”

Projected UVA Basketball rotation for 2026-2027

Point guard

5’10” PG Chance Mallory : 9.3 ppg, 3.4 assists/g, 3:1 assist:turnover ratio, 49.6% 2FG, 34.5% 3FG

: 9.3 ppg, 3.4 assists/g, 3:1 assist:turnover ratio, 49.6% 2FG, 34.5% 3FG 6’6” PG Jan Vide: 12.1 ppg, 4.0 assists/g, 46.9% 2FG, 32.3% 3FG (Loyola-Marymount)

Shooting guard

6’7” SG Sam Lewis : 10.6 ppg, 51.0% 2FG, 40.3% 3FG

: 10.6 ppg, 51.0% 2FG, 40.3% 3FG 6’4” SG Jurian Dixon : 15.9 ppg, 45.9% 2FG, 38.5% 3FG ( Cal-Irvine )

: 15.9 ppg, 45.9% 2FG, 38.5% 3FG ( ) 6’6” SG Christian Harmon : 12.8 ppg, 53.2% 2FG, 34.6% 3FG ( Arkansas State )

: 12.8 ppg, 53.2% 2FG, 34.6% 3FG ( ) 6’6” SG Nolan Adekunle: 8.4 ppg, 70.7% 2FG, 42.3% 3FG (Gladiators Trier)

Forward/center

6’9” PF Thijs de Ridder : 15.6 ppg, 6.2 rebounds/g, 56.8% 2FG, 35.7% 3FG

: 15.6 ppg, 6.2 rebounds/g, 56.8% 2FG, 35.7% 3FG 7’0” C Johann Grunloh : 7.1 ppg, 5.2 rebounds/g, 2.2 blocked shots/g, 62.1% 2FG, 35.0% 3FG

: 7.1 ppg, 5.2 rebounds/g, 2.2 blocked shots/g, 62.1% 2FG, 35.0% 3FG 6’8″ PF Kalu Anya : 6.5 ppg, 7.5 rebounds/g, 65.8% 2FG ( Saint Louis )

: 6.5 ppg, 7.5 rebounds/g, 65.8% 2FG ( ) 7’1” C Favour Ibe: incoming freshman, four-star prep recruit in 2026

In the mix

Elijah Gertrude , a 6’4” former four-star recruit in 2023 who has seen limited action at Virginia in his seasons (medical redshirt in 2024-2025).

, a 6’4” former four-star recruit in 2023 who has seen limited action at Virginia in his seasons (medical redshirt in 2024-2025). 6’8” SG Martin Carrere : redshirted at VCU in 2024-2025; limited minutes at Virginia last season. Intriguing prospect who can shoot the lights out from the perimeter.

: redshirted at in 2024-2025; limited minutes at Virginia last season. Intriguing prospect who can shoot the lights out from the perimeter. 6’9” PF Silas Barksdale: four-star recruit in 2025; redshirted last season.

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