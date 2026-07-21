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Home UVA Football: ‘Hoos to open 2027 season with Week 0 game against Arkansas State
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UVA Football: ‘Hoos to open 2027 season with Week 0 game against Arkansas State

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

That killer 2027 UVA Football schedule had some deck chairs rearranged on Tuesday, with the news that the Arkansas State game will now be a Week 0 contest on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2027.

Get your tickets now.

UVA-Arkansas State was originally scheduled for Sept. 18, 2027.

A release from UVA Athletics tells us that the schools amended the contract for the game to move it to Week 0.

I should get a FOIA request in to see if we’re paying them more to move the game up three weeks.

The 2027 nonconference schedule has Arkansas State and William & Mary.

Still need one more, against a Power 4.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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