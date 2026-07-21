That killer 2027 UVA Football schedule had some deck chairs rearranged on Tuesday, with the news that the Arkansas State game will now be a Week 0 contest on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2027.

Get your tickets now.

UVA-Arkansas State was originally scheduled for Sept. 18, 2027.

A release from UVA Athletics tells us that the schools amended the contract for the game to move it to Week 0.

I should get a FOIA request in to see if we’re paying them more to move the game up three weeks.

The 2027 nonconference schedule has Arkansas State and William & Mary.

Still need one more, against a Power 4.

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