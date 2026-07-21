The 2026 NBA Summer League is over and done with – yep, goes by fast – and we saw some good work put in by three UVA Basketball alums with their summer teams.

Starting with Reece Beekman, for whom it’s not a good sign that he’s still trying to latch on with an NBA team through the Summer League.

Beekman played with the Washington Wizards team in the Summer League, and averaged 7.8 points and 6.0 assists per game, with a rousing summer finale –13 points (5-of-10 FG) and 14 assists in 31 minutes in a 91-83 win over Atlanta in a consolation game on Saturday.

Landing a full-time gig with the Wiz is going to be tough for Beekman, a 2024 UVA Basketball alum – the depth chart at point guard for Washington starts with the new franchise guy, Trae Young, with 2024 lottery pick Bub Carrington (Pitt) in place as the backup.

ICYMI

Next up: 2026 second-round pick Ugonna Onyenso averaged 2.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots per game with the Detroit Pistons summer team.

Highlight game for Ugo: had five points (including a made three), eight rebounds and five blocked shots in 21 minutes in a 103-94 win over Cleveland on July 12.

Onyenso seems pegged for a two-way deal, and starting the season in the G League, waiting for a call-up.

Wrapping up: Malik Thomas, an undrafted free agent from the 2025-2026 UVA squad.

Thomas only got into two games with the Toronto Raptors summer team, but his second one was noteworthy: 13 points (6-of-14 FG, 1-of-7 3FG) in 22 minutes in a 96-89 loss to the Denver Nuggets summer team on Sunday.

Fourteen shots off the bench: Thomas, not bashful.

Thomas is a stretch to make an NBA roster this year, or to even get a two-way deal. He probably has to go the one-way G League route, and hope that he catches somebody’s eye.

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