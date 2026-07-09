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Home UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos invited to take part in outdoor exhibition in Charleston on Sept. 27
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UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos invited to take part in outdoor exhibition in Charleston on Sept. 27

Chris Graham
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Aerial view of Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island in Charleston, S.C. Photo: © Grindstone Media Group/Shutterstock

Outdoor basketball in Charleston, S.C., in late September, when high temperatures are in the low 80s, and the dew point in the upper 60s, so, muggy.

Huh.

From an experience standpoint, the one that UVA Basketball will be getting in The LinkU Invitational, for a Sunday, Sept. 27, exhibition game with Vanderbilt, will be one-of-a-kind, for the student-athletes and fans.

The game is part of a doubleheader at Credit One Stadium in Charleston, which seats 10,200 for tennis – the stadium is the host of the annual Charleston Open, a WTA tournament whose winners over the years have included Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Tracy Austin and UVA Tennis alum Danielle Collins.

That’s a who’s-who of women’s tennis, in case you don’t follow.

UVA-Vanderbilt will be Game 1 of the doubleheader, with a 1 p.m. opening tip.

Game 2 is College of Charleston vs. The Citadel, with a scheduled 3 p.m. tip.

Tickets

Tickets for The LinkU Invitational start at $25 and can be purchased online here.

The promotional code for Virginia fans is uvaatcos.

Premium courtside seating is available.

“We are so excited to be part of this unique event and really appreciate everyone involved in putting this together,” UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom said, in a statement highlighted in a press release from UVA Athletics that went out on Thursday. “This is an opportunity to create a memorable experience for our student-athletes while bringing together four fantastic programs in an incredible setting. Charleston is home to a great basketball community, and we’re looking forward to competing against Vanderbilt in what should be a great atmosphere.”

In addition to the games on Sunday, fans will get access on Saturday to the behind-the-scenes experiences, including open practice sessions with all four programs on Saturday, and a Chalk Talk with coaches and players.

Fans can follow the action off the court as well. With college football in full swing, watch party programming around Charleston will give supporters a place to gather, watch their teams and carry the energy of the weekend into game day.

To that end: UVA Football has a home game, designated the annual UVA Strong Game, with Delaware on Saturday, Sept. 26.

“College basketball has passionate fan bases, rich traditions and a unique ability to bring communities together,” said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment, which is partnering in the presentation of the weekend with Credit One Stadium.

“From the longstanding rivalry between the College of Charleston and The Citadel to the opportunity to welcome Virginia and Vanderbilt to Charleston, this event brings together great programs, great competition and a one-of-a-kind setting at Credit One Stadium,” Moran said.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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