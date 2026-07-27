Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, UVA reach ‘amicable settlement’ over dismissal

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton and the University of Virginia have reached an “amicable settlement” of a dispute over her tenure as the head coach of the women’s basketball program, per a release from her attorney and agent.

Terms of the settlement, which the release said was executed on June 24, were not made available, which is understandable.

Agugua-Hamilton was let go on April 4 in a shock move, coming a week to the day after her team had concluded a surprise run to the Sweet 16, on the heels of an upset of second-seeded Iowa on the Hawkeyes’ home court.

The only thing resembling a possible explanation of what went on leading to the dismissal was reporting from USA Today, which cited “four people familiar with the situation at Virginia, including a staff member inside of the program with direct knowledge” – further identifying those people as “an NCAA women’s basketball head coach, two assistant coaches and an administrator” – telling the paper that Agugua-Hamilton had been the subject of an internal investigation that included allegations of staff mistreatment within the program.

That was it – to date, there has been no follow-up building on that initial reporting, which is odd to me, in our current media environment, in which leaks are common.

Let me be more forceful on that point: I hear a lot about behind-the-scenes stuff at UVA Athletics, and, not a peep on Coach Mox since this all went down in April.

The release that I received on Monday noted that “Coach Agugua-Hamilton is pleased to have resolved this matter, and looks forward to the next chapter in her life and career.”

I assume this includes potential interest from other schools in considering Agugua-Hamilton, who had a 74-15 record at Missouri State from 2020-2022, with two NCAA Tournament appearances, and was 70-58 at Virginia from 2022-2026, with the Sweet 16 in 2026, for future openings.

Somebody’s going to take a chance on her – she won big at a mid-major, she got a once-proud Virginia program that was at a nadir after the Tina Thompson disaster back to relevance in the rugged ACC.

The release included this statement from Agugua-Hamilton:

My family and I appreciate the opportunity given to me four years ago to lead the UVA Women’s Basketball Program. It was a privilege to coach the remarkable young women who wore the Virginia jersey. Thank you for your commitment, your resilience, and allowing me to be a part of your journey. The relationships we built and the memories we created will always hold a special place in my heart. I wish to especially thank my coaching staff, support staff and all the other professionals who supported the program. Thank you for your dedication, friendship and professionalism in nurturing and developing our student athletes. I will always appreciate and cherish what we accomplished together. To the Charlottesville community, I can never fully express my appreciation and gratitude for welcoming my family and me with such warmth and support. Your kindness and passion for Virginia Athletics made our time in Charlottesville truly special. The recent resolution of this matter allows everyone to move forward, and I welcome that opportunity. I am proud of my career, grateful to every player and coach whose path has crossed mine, and excited for what is to come next. My passion for coaching has always been less about wins and losses and more about making a positive difference in the lives of young people. That passion remains as strong as ever.

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