Trump shares why he picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James in the GOAT debate

LeBron James, like Donald Trump, is now, officially, in the final two years of his career.

James, you may remember, once called Trump a “bum,” and said “going to the White House was a great honor” until Trump took up residence there.

I hate how Bron, 6’9”, 250 pounds, built like an aircraft carrier, flops like a midfielder when the wind changes direction after a guy runs by him, but his politics, chef’s kiss.

Anyway, James is on everybody’s mind today with his announcement that he is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The White House press corps, which has nothing else important to ask the president about – for instance, his fresh tariffs, the failed military assault on Iran, his historically bad poll numbers – badgered Trump into weighing in on the LBJ vs. MJ GOAT debate during a press hit in the Oval Office.

Tale of the tape

Michael Jordan : six NBA titles in 15 years, 30.1 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, 5.3 assists per game, 49.7 percent from the field, 32.7 percent from three.

: six NBA titles in 15 years, 30.1 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, 5.3 assists per game, 49.7 percent from the field, 32.7 percent from three. LeBron James: four NBA titles in 23 years, 26.8 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, 7.4 assists per game, 50.7 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from three.

Pretty much pick’em, right?

Trump sides with Jordan, for a predictably Trumpian reason.

“Well, Michael Jordan is a guy that’s a friend of mine, played golf with him. He’s a really good guy,” Trump told reporters. “And I think LeBron is, maybe he’s a racist. But maybe he doesn’t like Trump, I don’t know? But I only like people that like me. So, I would say Michael Jordan, all the way.”

I mean, hard to argue there – in a pick’em situation, playing golf with the one guy, and assuming the other guy is a racist, would probably push you in the direction of the guy you played golf with.

Am I alone here in wanting to revisit the whole “I wanna be like Mike” ad campaign slogan, now that we know that Trump thinks MJ is his best friend?

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