Donate
Donate
Home Trump shares why he picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James in the GOAT debate
Basketball

Trump shares why he picks Michael Jordan over LeBron James in the GOAT debate

Chris Graham
Published date:
donald trump golf
Donald Trump. Photo: © L.E.Mormile / Shutterstock.com

LeBron James, like Donald Trump, is now, officially, in the final two years of his career.

James, you may remember, once called Trump a “bum,” and said “going to the White House was a great honor” until Trump took up residence there.

I hate how Bron, 6’9”, 250 pounds, built like an aircraft carrier, flops like a midfielder when the wind changes direction after a guy runs by him, but his politics, chef’s kiss.

Anyway, James is on everybody’s mind today with his announcement that he is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The White House press corps, which has nothing else important to ask the president about – for instance, his fresh tariffs, the failed military assault on Iran, his historically bad poll numbers – badgered Trump into weighing in on the LBJ vs. MJ GOAT debate during a press hit in the Oval Office.

Tale of the tape

  • Michael Jordan: six NBA titles in 15 years, 30.1 points per game, 6.2 rebounds per game, 5.3 assists per game, 49.7 percent from the field, 32.7 percent from three.
  • LeBron James: four NBA titles in 23 years, 26.8 points per game, 7.5 rebounds per game, 7.4 assists per game, 50.7 percent from the field, 34.8 percent from three.

Pretty much pick’em, right?

Trump sides with Jordan, for a predictably Trumpian reason.

“Well, Michael Jordan is a guy that’s a friend of mine, played golf with him. He’s a really good guy,” Trump told reporters. “And I think LeBron is, maybe he’s a racist. But maybe he doesn’t like Trump, I don’t know? But I only like people that like me. So, I would say Michael Jordan, all the way.”

I mean, hard to argue there – in a pick’em situation, playing golf with the one guy, and assuming the other guy is a racist, would probably push you in the direction of the guy you played golf with.

Am I alone here in wanting to revisit the whole “I wanna be like Mike” ad campaign slogan, now that we know that Trump thinks MJ is his best friend?

Support AFP




Multimedia

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
2 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
3 It’s time to clean house at Waynesboro Public Schools: As in, starting over, from scratch
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

Latest News

tony khan
Etc.

A lot of recent WWE stars in the free agent market: Priorities for AEW

Chris Graham
Northrop Grumman logo
Local

Waynesboro leaders sold their souls, and ours, to Northrop Grumman

Chris Graham

Northrop Grumman breezed into town a couple years ago promising hundreds of millions in investment and high-paying jobs. Waynesboro leaders clearly didn’t do their homework about how much the deal would end up costing us.

Griffin Spencer Howland
Local

Augusta County man airlifted after machete attack; Staunton man in custody

Chris Graham

A Staunton man is in custody in a reported machete attack in Augusta County reported early Friday morning.

uva the rotunda
Virginia

UVA relaunches provost search: Information on how to apply (seriously!)

Chris Graham
crime scene yellow police tape
Virginia

Update: Two VDOT contract employees shot, killed, in Chesterfield County

Chris Graham
ragged mountain reservoir spill
Local

Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority reports fuel spill on Ragged Mountain Reservoir

Chris Graham
waynesboro map
Local

Waynesboro: Mayor tips city’s hand on where things are going on Mimosa Farm request

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status