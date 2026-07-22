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Home UVA Basketball: Virginia, ODU reviving women’s basketball series with home-and-home
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UVA Basketball: Virginia, ODU reviving women’s basketball series with home-and-home

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Kymora Johnson. Photo: UVA Athletics

There was a time, back in the early days of women’s college basketball, when the UVA-ODU rivalry was a marquee matchup.

The ODU teams featured Nancy Lieberman and Anne Donovan winning back-to-back national championships in 1979 and 1980.

Remember Nancy Lieberman – “Lady Magic”?

Lieberman actually got an NBA tryout, and played a Summer League game with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Virginia eventually catching up in the mid-1980s, and going on a run of back-to-back-to-back Final Fours in the Dawn Staley era in the early 1990s.

Dawn Staley was the early ‘90s version of Nancy Lieberman – went on to a little bit of success in the WNBA, won a few Olympic gold medals, and is now the best women’s coach in the game.

The series, dormant since 2019, is renewing, with a game on the schedule on Nov. 15 in Norfolk, and ODU making a return trip to Charlottesville in 2027.

“I think it’s a great thing to renew the in-state rivalry with ODU,” first-year UVA coach Aaron Roussell said, per a quote in a release from UVA Athletics that went out on Wednesday.

“Both women’s basketball programs have a rich history, and it makes all the sense in the world for us to be competing on a stage like this in front of the rest of the state,” Roussell said.

ODU leads the all-time series by a 19-16 margin, though Virginia has a 2-1 edge in NCAA Tournament matchups.

The Monarchs owned this one early – winning 12 of 13 between 1977 and 1985; sample scores: 85-53, 71-38, 74-26, 71-49, 99-48, 79-50.

ODU was the measuring stick for Debbie Ryan as she worked to build her UVA program into a national power.

As a nod to that, Ryan scheduled ODU for the opening game in JPJ in 2006, which Virginia won, 92-72.

The last game in the series, to this point, was early in the 2019-2020 season, a 56-53 OT win for the ‘Hoos.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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