Donate
Donate
Home Lucky to be alive: Good Samaritan or something else? I’ll always wonder
Local

Lucky to be alive: Good Samaritan or something else? I’ll always wonder

Crystal Graham
Published date:
Updated:
woman in car illustration
(Graphic © MdIbrahimIslam – stock.adobe.com)

My dog, Griff, could have saved my life today. The truth is I’ll probably never know for sure. Despite writing about abductions and murders, I ignored my intuition and pulled over when a man insisted something was wrong with my tire. Dumb decision, I know.

Spoiler alert: Nothing was wrong with my tire.

Spent two hours having it checked out this afternoon.

It’s the oldest trick in the book used by criminals.

I guess I’m lucky to be alive.

I should have known better.

I have AAA.

I was only a couple of miles from home.

I’m thankful that nothing terrible happened and that I can learn from the experience. Maybe you’ll read this and share this with someone you love and learn something too.

I had a vet appointment today for Griff, and he was riding along in a dog bed in the passenger seat of my vehicle. I usually take the back roads to the vet, but I was running a little late and decided to take interstate for a couple of miles to save a few minutes on the trip.

My jaunt on Interstate 64 was literally only two miles, from one exit to the next. As a result, I was travelling a little slower than normal behind a semi truck. I didn’t see any need to pass him since I was getting off the next exit.

It wasn’t long before a white pickup truck was right beside me, matching my slow speed. I didn’t look over, but thought it was odd that they were in the passing lane and still going under the speed limit. I tapped my brakes to further slow down so they would move on and glanced over when they didn’t. The person was trying to get me to put down my window. I ignored that request.

I took the exit as planned to go to my vet, and the driver in the white truck quickly moved from the passing lane to the exit and followed me off the interstate flashing his high beams behind me to get my attention.

When I stopped to turn left at the interstate exit, he pulled alongside me on the right and signaled to me to put down my window.

I know I shouldn’t have, but I put it down.

The man said that he noticed my back left tire was “wobbly” and asked if I had recently had tire work done. When I said no, he offered to check the lug nuts for me.

I should have said no and driven straight to my vet’s office, but once again, I didn’t.

I pulled over to take him up on his offer.

He pulled his truck in front of my Jeep and walked back to the tire where he appeared to check the lug nuts. He said they were fine.

Griff sat on my lap, curious as to what was happening and why we stopped.

The man said maybe something was bent and said something along the lines of, “I hope I didn’t scare you.”

Our interaction didn’t last much longer than that. I put up my window and did a U-turn to head back toward my vet.

The entire interaction lasted approximately three minutes. It was fast.

I didn’t look in my rearview mirror. I don’t know if he got back on interstate.

I consider myself lucky. Griff was laying down in the dog bed beside me when the man signaled to me that something was wrong. I have to think that maybe Griff could be the reason that nothing bad happened.

He’s not scary by any means. Sixteen pounds of fluff. I’m going to say he was my good luck charm.

I shared my experience with the police through a non-emergency email. My gut said that I should tell them in case another woman reports something similar happening to them.

All I could think of was Alicia Showalter Reynolds, who was abducted and murdered more than 30 years ago in Culpeper County. She was spotted on the side of Route 29 with a man in a dark-colored pickup truck. After her death, other women came forward and said a white male had stopped them or attempted to stop them on the same stretch of highway. Despite more than 10,000 tips to police, her case has never been solved.

I’d like to believe the man who stopped me today was a good Samaritan.

He was dressed nice, and his appearance and demeanor didn’t raise any red flags to me. He wasn’t aggressive in any way.

Chatting with a sheriff’s deputy tonight, I realized that everything I described is a common ruse used by criminals in abduction cases: from the so-called tire issue to flashing high beams and trying to imply the situation was an emergency.

I wasn’t very good with details: the man was about my age, in khakis and a polo shirt with a pen in his shirt pocket. He was driving a white truck with construction insignia, but I didn’t pay attention to the name of the construction company, and I hadn’t gotten a license plate.

I knew better, and I still did everything wrong. I’d like to think that next time, I’d handle it differently. I’m thankful I’ll have the chance.

Tips for women in a similar situation

Tips for when an unknown person signals for you to pull over:

  • Trust your instincts.
  • Do not stop immediately.
  • Turn on your hazards and drive to a well-lit public area or to a police or fire station.
  • If you are being targeted by an individual (not law enforcement), honk your horn and draw attention to your vehicle.

Support AFP




Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, Crystal Graham has worked for 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of "Virginia Tonight," a nightly TV news show, both broadcast on PBS. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television. You can reach her at [email protected]

ICYMI

1 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
2 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
3 It’s time to clean house at Waynesboro Public Schools: As in, starting over, from scratch
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

Latest News

Dean Wilsher Hudson
Local

Nelson County: Authorities lead search for man last seen on July 16

Chris Graham
police
Local

Pursuit in Page County rolls through Rockingham County, ends on I-81

Chris Graham

A Luray man faces felony eluding charges after a pursuit that began in Page County and ended in Rockingham County on Monday morning.

police court law
Virginia

Smithfield man pleads guilty in connection to fatal shooting at ODU

Chris Graham

A Smithfield man pleaded guilty last week in connection with the fatal shooting of an ODU professor in a terror-related incident in March.

AEW star Maya World
Etc.

Maya World: AEW star on the rise, with no signs of slowing down

Ray Petree
carla williams uva athletics
Etc.

The BOV might want to pay for a review of UVA Athletics, to make sure all is on the up and up

Chris Graham
congress
U.S. & World

On the agenda: Busy week for MAGAs in U.S. House, with summer vacation looming

Chris Graham
fire department fire truck accident emergency
Local

Albemarle County: No injuries in residential structure fire; resident, dogs evacuate safely

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status