Huff, Gilyard help USA Basketball World Cup Qualifying Team to two wins

The USA Basketball Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team closed out the two-game Window 3 of 2027 FIBA Americas World Cup Qualifying with a 94-93 win over Mexico in a game played at Gimnasio Marcelino Gonzalez in Zacatecas City, Mexico on Monday.

UVA Basketball alum Jay Huff, who now plays with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, had eight points, four rebounds and three steals in 21 minutes for Team USA, which went 2-0 in Window 3 games.

University of Richmond alum Jacob Gilyard, who played professionally in Italy and France in the 2025-2026 season, had 11 points and four assists in 15 minutes in the win over Mexico.

Team USA won its first game in Window 3 in similar fashion, snagging a tight 82-81 win over the Dominican Republic in a game played at the Palacio de los Deportes in Santo Domingo on July 4.

A little bit of travel to this Window 3.

In the win over the DR, Huff had 12 points, four rebounds and four blocked shots in 23 minutes.

Gilyard was scoreless with two rebounds and an assist in eight minutes.

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