Flagging something very positive here about our Waynesboro Public School system – the office of Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced Monday that the governor has appointed rising Waynesboro High School senior Aidan Rodriguez to the Student Advisory Board.

Rodriguez will serve as the representative for Region 5, which has borders running from Louisa County in the east to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, down to Bedford and Lynchburg, to the West Virginia border.

Per the Virginia Department of Education:

The Student Advisory Board was established in 2022 by the General Assembly to provide student perspectives to the Virginia Board of Education. Selected students work closely with the Office of the Secretary of Education and will play a vital role in ensuring that student voices are heard in the creation of policies affecting education in the Commonwealth.

Rodriguez was nominated for the position by Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell, who announced earlier this month that he will retire at the end of the year.

Rodriguez is also the student representative to the Waynesboro School Board for the 2026-2027 school year.

Among his other activities on campus, Rodriguez is an All-Region soccer player, a defender who has four goals and two assists in 33 career varsity games.

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