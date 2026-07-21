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Home Spanberger appoints Waynesboro High School senior to state advisory board
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Spanberger appoints Waynesboro High School senior to state advisory board

Chris Graham
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Monzerath Tenorio Aidan Rodriguez
Aidan Rodriguez, right, is succeeding Monzerath Tenorio as the student representative on the Waynesboro School Board. Photo: Waynesboro Public Schools

Flagging something very positive here about our Waynesboro Public School system – the office of Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced Monday that the governor has appointed rising Waynesboro High School senior Aidan Rodriguez to the Student Advisory Board.

Rodriguez will serve as the representative for Region 5, which has borders running from Louisa County in the east to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, down to Bedford and Lynchburg, to the West Virginia border.

Per the Virginia Department of Education:

The Student Advisory Board was established in 2022 by the General Assembly to provide student perspectives to the Virginia Board of Education. Selected students work closely with the Office of the Secretary of Education and will play a vital role in ensuring that student voices are heard in the creation of policies affecting education in the Commonwealth.

Rodriguez was nominated for the position by Waynesboro Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell, who announced earlier this month that he will retire at the end of the year.

Rodriguez is also the student representative to the Waynesboro School Board for the 2026-2027 school year.

Among his other activities on campus, Rodriguez is an All-Region soccer player, a defender who has four goals and two assists in 33 career varsity games.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
2 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
3 It’s time to clean house at Waynesboro Public Schools: As in, starting over, from scratch
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

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