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Home Norfolk: One person dead in Interstate 264 shooting on Tuesday morning
Virginia

Norfolk: One person dead in Interstate 264 shooting on Tuesday morning

Chris Graham
Published date:
Norfolk Virginia
Photo: © REC and ROLL/stock.adobe.com

A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting on Interstate 264 in Norfolk early Tuesday morning.

Alexis Styles, 19, of Norfolk, was a passenger in a burgundy Nissan sedan traveling eastbound on Interstate 264 between Campostella Road and Ballentine Boulevard at 4 a.m. when their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The driver, a 39-year-old-male, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about it to contact Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6850.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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