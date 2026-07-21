A 19-year-old was killed in a shooting on Interstate 264 in Norfolk early Tuesday morning.

Alexis Styles, 19, of Norfolk, was a passenger in a burgundy Nissan sedan traveling eastbound on Interstate 264 between Campostella Road and Ballentine Boulevard at 4 a.m. when their vehicle was struck by gunfire.

The driver, a 39-year-old-male, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about it to contact Virginia State Police at (757) 424-6850.

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