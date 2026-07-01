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Home UVA Basketball: We’ve got a lot of talent, but is there enough NBA talent?
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UVA Basketball: We’ve got a lot of talent, but is there enough NBA talent?

Chris Graham
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thijs de ridder uva basketball
Photo: UVA Athletics

I got all kinds of criticism from the UVA Basketball fan base over a column that I wrote back in May about Ryan Odom failing to address the biggest issue that plagued his first team, which of course won 30 games.

“It was plainly obvious,” I wrote in that May 3 column, “that Odom’s first team was out-talented in its two losses to Duke, the NCAA Tournament loss to Tennessee, the come-from-ahead loss in January at home to UNC.”

ICYMI

Conceding that point yesterday in a midsummer chat with the media was: Ryan Odom.

“There are definitely some similarities in the games that we lost. I mean, each one of those teams had NBA guys on their roster that were pretty good, and they individually impacted the games that we lost in a pretty big way, and sometimes multiple guys,” Odom told reporters at the June 30 presser.

From what we know now, those NBA guys were:

  • Duke: Cameron Boozer (first round, #3 overall), Isaiah Evans (second round, #33 overall), Malik Brown (second round, #44 overall)
  • North Carolina: Caleb Wilson (first round, #4 overall), Henri Veesaar (second round, #52 overall)
  • Tennessee: Nate Ament (first round, #13 overall, Ja’Kobi Gillespie (second round, #42 overall), Felix Okpara (second round, #46 overall)

The 2025-2026 Virginia roster had one draft pick: Ugonna Onyenso (second round, #53 overall).

In terms of guys on the ESPN Big Board for 2027:

  • Duke: Dame Sarr (first round, #18), Patrick Ngongba II (first round, #28)
  • Virginia: Sam Lewis (second round, #54)

The CBS Big Board for 2027 throws in:

  • Cayden Boozer (Duke) at #55
  • Johann Grunloh (Virginia) at #69
  • Thijs de Ridder (Virginia) at #75

I whined in my column about Odom missing out in his portal pickups on the likes of Wisconsin guard John Blackwell, who landed at Duke; Virginia Tech guard Neoklis Avdalas and NC State guard Matt Able, both of whom are at North Carolina; and Kansas power forward Flory Bidunga, who is at Louisville

Where those guys are on the big boards:

  • John Blackwell: #47 (CBS), #60 (ESPN)
  • Neoklis Avdalas: #39 (CBS), #53 (ESPN)
  • Matt Able: #45 (CBS), #16 (ESPN)
  • Flory Bidunga: #54 (CBS), #47 (ESPN)

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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