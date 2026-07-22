Juvenile leads state troopers on 130 mph pursuit through Northern Virginia

A juvenile from Maryland was taken into custody after a pursuit in Northern Virginia that reached speeds in the 130 mph range, and ended in a crash that injured the driver and a Virginia State Police trooper.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning, beginning at 1:21 a.m., when VSP was notified of a stolen vehicle travelling southbound on Interstate 395 in Fairfax County.

Per a release from VSP, several troopers located the vehicle on Interstate 95 southbound south of the Mixing Bowl and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The suspect vehicle exited Interstate 95 at Exit 150, where it struck an uninvolved vehicle.

A trooper attempted a maneuver to stop the vehicle on Minnieville Road, but the suspect was able to continue eluding law enforcement.

The pursuit then got back onto Interstate 95, this time heading northbound.

Troopers attempted to box the suspect vehicle in, and in turn, the suspect vehicle rammed one of the troopers’ vehicles, forcing him into the jersey wall.

Following the collision, the suspect vehicle travelled about another 100 yards before coming to a rest.

The driver was taken into custody and was taken to a hospital to be checked out. After being released from the hospital, he was taken to Fairfax County Juvenile Intake, and he has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, assault on a law enforcement officer, and eluding.

The other four passengers in the vehicle, an 18-year-old and three juveniles, were released.

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