Donate
Donate
Home Juvenile leads state troopers on 130 mph pursuit through Northern Virginia
Virginia

Juvenile leads state troopers on 130 mph pursuit through Northern Virginia

Chris Graham
Published date:
vdot road
Photo: © monticellllo/Shutterstock

A juvenile from Maryland was taken into custody after a pursuit in Northern Virginia that reached speeds in the 130 mph range, and ended in a crash that injured the driver and a Virginia State Police trooper.

The incident took place early Wednesday morning, beginning at 1:21 a.m., when VSP was notified of a stolen vehicle travelling southbound on Interstate 395 in Fairfax County.

Per a release from VSP, several troopers located the vehicle on Interstate 95 southbound south of the Mixing Bowl and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit was initiated.

The suspect vehicle exited Interstate 95 at Exit 150, where it struck an uninvolved vehicle.

A trooper attempted a maneuver to stop the vehicle on Minnieville Road, but the suspect was able to continue eluding law enforcement.

The pursuit then got back onto Interstate 95, this time heading northbound.

Troopers attempted to box the suspect vehicle in, and in turn, the suspect vehicle rammed one of the troopers’ vehicles, forcing him into the jersey wall.

Following the collision, the suspect vehicle travelled about another 100 yards before coming to a rest.

The driver was taken into custody and was taken to a hospital to be checked out. After being released from the hospital, he was taken to Fairfax County Juvenile Intake, and he has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, assault on a law enforcement officer, and eluding.

The other four passengers in the vehicle, an 18-year-old and three juveniles, were released.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
2 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
3 It’s time to clean house at Waynesboro Public Schools: As in, starting over, from scratch
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

Latest News

uva basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball: Virginia, ODU reviving women’s basketball series with home-and-home

Chris Graham
daquan hoffman
Local

Man wanted in shootings in Albemarle County, Charlottesville now in custody

Chris Graham

A Charlottesville man wanted in connection with two shootings turned himself in without incident on Tuesday.

Montgomery Hall Park Staunton
Local

Staunton: City to belatedly address stinky toilets at Montgomery Hall Park

Chris Graham

Staunton desegregated its public parks in the 1960s, but the sense in the local Black community that the city still favors Gypsy Hill Park – which was only open to local Black residents one day a year, “Negro Day,” for decades – is very much alive.

house for sale
Virginia

Report: Home sales prices in Virginia pushing toward half-million mark

Chris Graham
school bus student children backpack
Local

Waynesboro: Back-to-School Bash events set for the next two weekends

Chris Graham
mental health
Virginia

Law center files suit against Hallmark Youthcare, seeking ability to assess issues at facility

Chris Graham
us china
U.S. & World

Trump chickens out on China, saying he’ll ‘talk to them’ about 2020 election interference

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status