Donate
Donate
Home Report: Home sales prices in Virginia pushing toward half-million mark
Virginia

Report: Home sales prices in Virginia pushing toward half-million mark

Chris Graham
Published date:
house for sale
Photo: © nopparat/stock.adobe.com

The median sales price in Virginia in June 2026 was at $460,000, which, good luck affording that, unless your family income is well into the six figures.

Yes, yes, this is good numbers for people who own homes, and the people who sell them.

“Strong listing growth and steady buyer activity are defining this summer’s market. Homes are selling quickly, and sellers are still achieving their asking prices. It’s a clear sign that demand remains resilient in the Commonwealth,” said Curt Reichstetter, the president of the Virginia Association of REALTORS®, which released its June 2026 Virginia Home Sales Report on Tuesday.

Looking back at our archives, the median sales price in January 2026 was $415,000, so home sales prices are up 10.8 percent just this year.

A monthly mortgage payment for a $460,000 home would be in the $3,000 to $3,500 a month range; using the old 30 percent rule, you’d need to have a household income in the $140,000 range to be able to afford that home.

Wowsers.

We need more housing on the market to get prices down, so that more people can get into better housing situations.

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
2 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
3 It’s time to clean house at Waynesboro Public Schools: As in, starting over, from scratch
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

Latest News

school bus student children backpack
Local

Waynesboro: Back-to-School Bash events set for the next two weekends

Chris Graham
mental health
Virginia

Law center files suit against Hallmark Youthcare, seeking ability to assess issues at facility

Chris Graham

A disability rights group has filed a federal lawsuit against the Goochland County-based Hallmark Youthcare after groups of young patients bolted from the behavioral health facility in back-to-back days earlier this month.

us china
U.S. & World

Trump chickens out on China, saying he’ll ‘talk to them’ about 2020 election interference

Chris Graham

Remember Donald Trump delivering a big prime time speech last week to drum up support for his SAVE America Act by blaming China for trying to meddle in the 2020 election?

uva football entrance
Football

UVA Football: ‘Hoos to open 2027 season with Week 0 game against Arkansas State

Chris Graham
aew jon moxley
Etc.

AEW star Jon Moxley’s greatest trick: Convincing us he’s on Will Ospreay’s side

Ray Petree
washington DC smithsonian national mall downtown metro spring cherry blossom
U.S. & World

MAGA Republicans in Congress once again working to limit home rule in DC

Chris Graham
social media twitter X data
U.S. & World

Rareness bias diffusion: Virginia Tech research explains our social media fix

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status