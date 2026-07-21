Report: Home sales prices in Virginia pushing toward half-million mark

The median sales price in Virginia in June 2026 was at $460,000, which, good luck affording that, unless your family income is well into the six figures.

Yes, yes, this is good numbers for people who own homes, and the people who sell them.

“Strong listing growth and steady buyer activity are defining this summer’s market. Homes are selling quickly, and sellers are still achieving their asking prices. It’s a clear sign that demand remains resilient in the Commonwealth,” said Curt Reichstetter, the president of the Virginia Association of REALTORS®, which released its June 2026 Virginia Home Sales Report on Tuesday.

Looking back at our archives, the median sales price in January 2026 was $415,000, so home sales prices are up 10.8 percent just this year.

A monthly mortgage payment for a $460,000 home would be in the $3,000 to $3,500 a month range; using the old 30 percent rule, you’d need to have a household income in the $140,000 range to be able to afford that home.

Wowsers.

We need more housing on the market to get prices down, so that more people can get into better housing situations.

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