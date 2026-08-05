VADOC launches new re-entry program for inmates at Red Onion State Prison

The Virginia Department of Corrections is touting a new re-entry program for inmates at Red Onion State Prison, a maximum-security facility in Wise County.

VADOC uses the term Intensive Reentry Program to describe its efforts in this sphere; the goal of the program is to teach inmates skills to get ready for life back in the community upon their release from prison.

Our Intensive Reentry Programs focus on re-entry preparation — including workforce readiness and connections to community resources.

“Re-entry programming should not stop at the doors of our maximum-security facilities,” said Gov. Abigail Spanberger, in a statement from a release put out by the governor’s office on Wednesday. “Expanding the Intensive Reentry Program to Red Onion State Prison reflects our firm belief that long-term public safety requires preparing individuals for a successful, lawful return to their communities, regardless of where they serve their sentence. Through this program, we are preparing participants with the skills needed to break the cycle of incarceration and build safer communities.”

The Intensive Reentry Program developed by VADOC emphasizes cognitive restructuring, an evidence-based approach that helps participants change thinking patterns to influence behavior, build emotional maturity, and strengthen decision-making skills.

“Successful reentry is central to the VADOC’s public safety mission and is an important component of the agency’s ability to provide long-term and lasting public safety for all Virginians,” VADOC Director Joseph Walters said. “I commend the dedicated corrections team members at Red Onion State Prison and across the Commonwealth who have worked diligently to make this Intensive Reentry Program launch a reality. The IRP at Red Onion State Prison is indicative of our commitment to provide effective reentry programming services across the agency.”

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