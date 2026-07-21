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Home Waynesboro: Back-to-School Bash events set for the next two weekends
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Waynesboro: Back-to-School Bash events set for the next two weekends

Chris Graham
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Waynesboro Public Schools will host two sessions of its annual Back-to-School Bash – on Sunday, July 26, and Sunday, Aug. 2, with both events running from 1-6 p.m., held at Kate Collins Middle School.

The events provide an opportunity for students and parents to connect with school staff to prepare for the year ahead.

Last year’s Back-to-School Bash welcomed 1,713 participants, per a release from the school system, an increase of more than 272 participants from 2024.

The event was made possible through the efforts of more than 155 WPS staff members, volunteers, and community partners.

“The way our community rallied to support our students last year was truly amazing,” said Dr. Ryan Barber, assistant superintendent of Waynesboro Public Schools. “I am proud to be a part of the great work taking place throughout our school division, and I look forward to bringing our staff and community partners together again this year.”

A key focal point with the Bash is removing barriers for students and families that make the start of a new school year stressful. WPS will again have opportunities for students to receive haircuts from local barbers and stylists, and healthcare providers will be available to provide school physicals.

In addition, immunizations for students entering seventh and 12th grades will be available at the Aug. 2 event.

Fruits and vegetables will also be available, along with numerous community resources and fun and games for students of all ages.

Highlights from the 2025 Bash:

  • 262 children received haircuts, braids, and hairstyles from 27 barbers and stylists.
  • Approximately 80 sports physicals were provided in partnership with Augusta Health and Sentara RMH Medical Center.
  • School registration assistance was provided for hundreds of students.
  • Approximately 10,000 pounds of fresh fruits, vegetables, and nonperishable food items were available for families.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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