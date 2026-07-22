Man wanted in shootings in Albemarle County, Charlottesville now in custody

A Charlottesville man wanted in connection with two shootings turned himself in without incident on Tuesday.

Albemarle County Police reported in a release that went out today that Daquan A. Hoffman, 30, had turned himself in.

Earlier this month, prosecutors charged Hoffman with two counts of attempted second-degree murder in a June 20 encounter with two Charlottesville Police officers.

Online court records have Hoffman scheduled for an Aug. 27 hearing on the attempted murder charge.

Hoffman had been a focus for local law enforcement dating to an April 25 shooting in Albemarle County that sent a gunshot victim to UVA Health in serious condition.

The Albemarle County PD had obtained charges against Hoffman in that incident for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, felon in possession of a firearm, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Hoffman is due in court for an Aug. 20 hearing on a felony malicious wounding charge from the April incident.

Charlottesville Police came into contact with Hoffman on June 20 in the area of Market Street Park in Downtown Charlottesville, and according to a report from the Charlottesville PD, several shots were fired.

Hoffman was able to flee the scene, according to the report, and the report noted that it did not appear that he was struck by gunfire.

Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis requested that the Virginia State Police lead the investigation into that incident in coordination with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

Both officers involved in the incident were later cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

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