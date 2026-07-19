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Home Richmond: Suspect in stabbings of homeless men stabs state trooper trying to arrest him
Virginia

Richmond: Suspect in stabbings of homeless men stabs state trooper trying to arrest him

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Arthur/stock.adobe.com

A suspect in multiple stabbings of homeless men in Richmond in the early-morning hours on Saturday then stabbed a Virginia State Police special agent trying to apprehend him Saturday afternoon.

The special agent returned fire in self-defense, striking the suspect, as yet unnamed, several times; both men suffered serious injuries in the incident.

A second officer was injured after suffering a graze wound from a bullet that ricocheted.

The incident began to unfold at 1:30 a.m. Saturday with a call in the 200 block of East Marshall Street, where a homeless man sleeping on a bench was stabbed in the chest.

Police identified a vehicle and person of interest, Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards confirmed at a news conference later in the day on Saturday.

Another homeless man was found with stab wounds hours later, at 6:10 a.m., in the 200 block of East Cary Street; the second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. Marshals located the suspect vehicle in the 1800 block of Everett Street at 3:35 p.m.

It was during the attempt at apprehension that the suspect, still unnamed at this stage, stabbed the State Police special agent.

Both the suspect and the special agent were taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to VSP.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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