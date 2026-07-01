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Home UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos headed to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving for the Battle 4 Atlantis
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UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos headed to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving for the Battle 4 Atlantis

Chris Graham
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Updated:
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Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

UVA Basketball will be heading to the Bahamas at Thanksgiving, for the Battle 4 Atlantis, which has a decent field this time around.

The other three squads: Marquette, Texas A&M and Xavier.

I have no idea how good any of the three are supposed to be next season.

That’s the reality of life in the NIL/portal era.

We know that Virginia will be a Top 10 team.

The games are set for Nov. 25 and Nov. 27 – the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, and then Black Friday.

UVA Football plays at Virginia Tech on Saturday, Nov. 28, for those interested in that factoid.

We won’t go into what happened the last time Virginia was in the Bahamas.

(That was in 2024, the year Tony Bennett walked away from the program right before the season started, and left his guy, Ron Sanchez, with nothing.)

You can visit the official UVA Basketball team page to purchase tickets and accommodations for the 2026 trip.

Warning: I just clicked, and, gotta say, no way, not for me, not without being willing to sell an extra kidney.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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