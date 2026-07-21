Remember Donald Trump delivering a big prime time speech last week to drum up support for his SAVE America Act by blaming China for trying to meddle in the 2020 election?

Guess we don’t need that SAVE America Act, after all – because Trump, on Tuesday, asked by a reporter if there would be “consequences” for China, said, nah.

“Well, we’ll talk to them about it,” Trump said, as he took questions from the media while welcoming Lebanon President Joseph Aoun to the White House.

“It took place a long time ago,” Trump said. “I think China is maybe a little bit different today than it was then. But look, they do things, and we do things to them. We do things to them, too. It’s not a one-way street. But we’ll be talking to them.”

So …

Whatever Trump said last week China did, he’s going to let them get away with it.

Now that we’ve got that all cleared up, Mike Johnson can get to work passing a budget and other legislation ahead of the summer recess, without having to worry about MAGAs in his caucus trying to attach the SAVE America Act to the legislation to kill it.

Because Trump doesn’t care anymore about China trying to steal our elections.

He’s going to talk to them about it – and on that point, Trump is scheduled to host Xi Jinping at the White House in September.

Seems that maybe somebody in the inner circle realized, a nationally televised address making China out to be a bad guy isn’t a good tone to set for a White House summit.

Trump. Always. Chickens. Out.

Support AFP