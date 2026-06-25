ODU Football, in 2027, will head as far out west as you can without leaving the continent, with a road trip scheduled for Sept. 11, 2027, to Cal.

At 2,960 miles, the trip to Berkeley is nearly 300 miles longer for Old Dominion than its 2013 trip to Moscow, Idaho, to take on Idaho.

The Monarchs, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, defeated the Vandals, 59-38, for their first-ever win over an FBS program.

ODU is coming off a 10-3 season and a 24-10 victory over South Florida in the StaffDNA Cure Bowl.

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