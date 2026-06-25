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Home ODU Football announces cross-country road trip, to play at Cal in the 2027 season
Football

ODU Football announces cross-country road trip, to play at Cal in the 2027 season

Chris Graham
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college football
Photo: © razihusin/stock.adobe.com

ODU Football, in 2027, will head as far out west as you can without leaving the continent, with a road trip scheduled for Sept. 11, 2027, to Cal.

At 2,960 miles, the trip to Berkeley is nearly 300 miles longer for Old Dominion than its 2013 trip to Moscow, Idaho, to take on Idaho.

The Monarchs, led by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, defeated the Vandals, 59-38, for their first-ever win over an FBS program.

ODU is coming off a 10-3 season and a 24-10 victory over South Florida in the StaffDNA Cure Bowl.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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