Donate
Donate
Home ACC fixes football tiebreaker, so that we don’t have another Duke screwing things up again
Football

ACC fixes football tiebreaker, so that we don’t have another Duke screwing things up again

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva football chandler morris INT
Chandler Morris. Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Remember the fallout from when our UVA Football team couldn’t take care of a 7-5 Duke team in Charlotte in December? The ACC is trying to fix things so that a five-loss team won’t put us in the situation we found ourselves in there.

If you recall, we had five teams tied for second in the regular season with 6-2 conference records.

Miami was 10-2 overall at the end of the regular season; Georgia Tech was 9-3, and Pitt and SMU were both 8-4.

But Duke, at 7-5, got the second spot behind 7-1 Virginia because the tiebreaker formula in place back then was dumb.

Going forward, in cases like the one we had last year, “the team with the strongest overall body of work will earn the opportunity to compete for the ACC Championship and the conference’s automatic qualifier to the College Football Playoff.”

Read between the lines as to who that will benefit.

We do have the weird qualifier for the 2026 season because the ACC decided to allow five schools – Boston College, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech and North Carolina – to get away with only having to play eight conference games in 2026, with the other 12 playing nine.

That’s going to create a situation where somebody either sneaks or is screwed because of the lack of common sense of the folks running things, which will continue to be an issue into the future, but not as much of one.

Beginning in 2027, because the ACC has an odd number of schools, at 17, one school will have to play an eight-game conference schedule, on a rotating basis, with everybody else playing nine.

Maybe this “rotating basis” should rotate back-and-forth between Boston College and Syracuse, just to simplify things.

In any case.

Gotta like the “strongest overall body of work” language in the tiebreaker.

Might as well just spell it out – “this will serve to the benefit of Clemson, Florida State and Miami.”

Support AFP




Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Letter to UVA President details concerns about culture in UVA Softball program
2 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
3 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

Latest News

baseball
Baseball

Dream Team: The all-time Rockingham County Baseball League All-Star team

David Driver
house cracks wealth sale home poverty unhoused
Virginia

AG Jay Jones announces settlement in case with ‘slumlord from hell’

Chris Graham

Attorney General Jay Jones announced a settlement in a fair housing case brought against David Merryman, called a “slumlord from hell” by one former tenant.

smoke wildfires canada
Local

Local area under Code Red Air Quality Alert: How to take precautions

Chris Graham

The Virginia DEQ has issued a Code Red Air Quality Alert for our local area for Friday, with the Air Quality Index in the “Very Unhealthy” range as a result of smoke wafting down from Canadian wildfires.

Adam Dunigan
Virginia

Interview: Can Adam Dunigan pull the upset of Don Beyer in the Eighth District primary?

Chris Graham
roanoke airport sign 581 220 bristol interstate 81 exit 143
Virginia

Emergency roadwork on I-81 will impact drivers in Salem, Roanoke County

Chris Graham
beth macy ben cline
Virginia

Ben Cline is raising more money in Hollywood, but Beth Macy is holding her own in Virginia

Chris Graham
homeless man sleeping on street bench
Local

Charlottesville to begin ‘transition’ of residents from homeless encampment

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status