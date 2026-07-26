Norfolk man faces 20 years for series of threats to ex, her family, FBI agent

A Norfolk man faces 20 years in prison in a case in which the feds allege that he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, and then, among others, her boyfriend, her family and an FBI agent.

Christopher Martin Herr, 33, pleaded guilty this week to attempted witness tampering, which seems about the easiest way out, from the facts of this case.

According to court documents, on May 3, 2025, Herr called his then-ex-girlfriend dozens of times and left multiple voicemails in which he threatened to kill her, murder her boyfriend, and assault her father.

Between Sept. 27, 2025, and Oct. 28, 2025, Herr sent messages to the ex in which he threatened to murder her boyfriend, her family, and an FBI agent.

On Sept. 29, 2025, Herr drove to the ex-girlfriend’s apartment in Virginia Beach and threw her trash can at her car.

On Oct. 26, 2025, Herr again drove to the apartment and attempted to open her locked door.

On Dec. 19, 2025, Herr contacted a relative who was an officer with the Norfolk Police Department and requested that the relative arrange for Jane Doe’s arrest for a DUI.

He told the relative exactly where the ex lived, described the make and model of her vehicle, and described her license plate.

The relative declined Herr’s request.

On Jan. 9, Herr contacted another relative who works in law enforcement and again requested that the ex be arrested.

Get ready for this sh-t to be happening again to the family of a future ex in about 20 years.

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