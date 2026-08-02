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Home Poll: Too many of us would still support candidates accused of bad stuff, just because
Trump's America

Poll: Too many of us would still support candidates accused of bad stuff, just because

Chris Graham
Published date:
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The headlines from a Politico poll released this week stressed how most MAGA voters say they would still support a Republican candidate accused of domestic violence and sexual assault, but don’t overlook how around 40 percent of Democratic voters would do the same.

What the hell is wrong with our country?

OK, so, 72 percent of MAGAs say they would continue back a Republican candidate accused of domestic violence, and 66 percent say they would still plan to vote for a Republican candidate accused of sexual assault.

Fact check there: 100 percent of the MAGAs who voted for Donald Trump have already done the vote for a candidate accused of sexual assault thing.

But to my fellow Dems: don’t flex quite yet.

Thirty-nine percent of people on our side would still vote for a candidate accused of domestic violence, and 40 percent would still cast their lots with the candidate accused of sexual assault.

MAGAs suck harder, but, we all suck.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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