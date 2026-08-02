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Home Waynesboro: Two people injured in assault downtown; details scarce
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Waynesboro: Two people injured in assault downtown; details scarce

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Arthur/stock.adobe.com

Two out-of-staters were sent to local hospitals, one with life-threatening injuries, in a reported assault in Downtown Waynesboro on Saturday.

The details of the 4:36 p.m. incident are scarce.

We know that whatever happened, happened in the 100 block of Short Street, which is in the area of the parking lot for the South River Greenway and Constitution Park downtown.

And we know that officers located an unnamed 56-year-old Pennsylvania man who was unconscious and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The 56-year-old man was transported to UVA Medical Center.

A second individual, an unnamed 46-year-old North Carolina man, was transported to Augusta Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

What went down, we don’t know.

And apparently, police don’t either, because they’re asking anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 540-942-6675.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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