The UVA Swimming program wrapped the 2026 Toyota National Swimming Championships on Saturday with 13 swimmers winning individual national titles.

On the final day of the meet, UVA swimmers won four golds – courtesy junior Katie Grimes, sophomore Maximus Williamson and alumnae Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh.

Grimes won her second national title of the week, taking gold in the 1500m Free (15:55.69). Her time broke Leah Smith’s UVA program record of 16:01.02, which had stood since the 2017 U.S. National Championships.

Williamson won the 200m IM (1:56.40) swimming in Lane 8. His time is the fourth-fastest in the world this year, moving him up to the eighth-fastest American performer of all time.

This is his first career U.S. national title. Williamson was the 2026 NCAA champion in the 200-yard IM.

Alex Walsh won the 200m IM (2:08.59), with sophomore Teagan O’Dell taking bronze (2:10.20). Four of the eight swimmers in the 200 IM A-Final were Virginia athletes.

This was Alex Walsh’s second U.S. national title, having previously won the 200 IM in 2021.

Gretchen Walsh won the 50m Free, posting a time of 23.60, the third-fastest time ever and 0.05 seconds off her world record.

Junior Anna Moesch took silver with a time of 24.05. This is her fourth career U.S. national title.

The Cavaliers had nine different swimmers combined to win 13 national titles at the meet. Incoming Cavalier Alyssa Sagle also won two 18 & under golds.

2026 U.S. National Champions

Isabelle Stadden (3) – 50m Back, 100m Back, 200m Back

Katie Grimes (2) – 400m IM, 1500m Free

Anna Moesch (2) – 100m Free, 200m Free

David King (1) – 200m Breast

Madi Mintenko (1) – 400m Free

Sophia Umstead (1) – 200m Breast

Alex Walsh (1) – 200m IM

Gretchen Walsh (1) – 50m Free

Maximus Williamson (1) – 200m IM

U.S. 18 and Under Champions

Alyssa Sagle (2) – 50m Back, 100m Back

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