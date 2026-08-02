Donate
Donate
Home UVA Swimming brings home 13 national titles at 2026 Toyota National Championships
Etc.

UVA Swimming brings home 13 national titles at 2026 Toyota National Championships

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
swimming
Photo: © soem (Generated with AI)/stock.adobe.com

The UVA Swimming program wrapped the 2026 Toyota National Swimming Championships on Saturday with 13 swimmers winning individual national titles.

On the final day of the meet, UVA swimmers won four golds – courtesy junior Katie Grimes, sophomore Maximus Williamson and alumnae Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh.

Grimes won her second national title of the week, taking gold in the 1500m Free (15:55.69). Her time broke Leah Smith’s UVA program record of 16:01.02, which had stood since the 2017 U.S. National Championships.

Williamson won the 200m IM (1:56.40) swimming in Lane 8. His time is the fourth-fastest in the world this year, moving him up to the eighth-fastest American performer of all time.

This is his first career U.S. national title. Williamson was the 2026 NCAA champion in the 200-yard IM.

Alex Walsh won the 200m IM (2:08.59), with sophomore Teagan O’Dell taking bronze (2:10.20). Four of the eight swimmers in the 200 IM A-Final were Virginia athletes.

This was Alex Walsh’s second U.S. national title, having previously won the 200 IM in 2021.

Gretchen Walsh won the 50m Free, posting a time of 23.60, the third-fastest time ever and 0.05 seconds off her world record.

Junior Anna Moesch took silver with a time of 24.05. This is her fourth career U.S. national title.

The Cavaliers had nine different swimmers combined to win 13 national titles at the meet. Incoming Cavalier Alyssa Sagle also won two 18 & under golds.

2026 U.S. National Champions

  • Isabelle Stadden (3) – 50m Back, 100m Back, 200m Back
  • Katie Grimes (2) – 400m IM, 1500m Free
  • Anna Moesch (2) – 100m Free, 200m Free
  • David King (1) – 200m Breast
  • Madi Mintenko (1) – 400m Free
  • Sophia Umstead (1) – 200m Breast
  • Alex Walsh (1) – 200m IM
  • Gretchen Walsh (1) – 50m Free
  • Maximus Williamson (1) – 200m IM

U.S. 18 and Under Champions

  • Alyssa Sagle (2) – 50m Back, 100m Back

Support AFP




Multimedia

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 The deck was stacked against Christopher Lee Franklin, who died by suicide in a Virginia jail
2 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
3 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
4 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body
5 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers

Latest News

Gemstone mid atlantic territory wrestling
Etc.

Review: The Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling show at Augusta Expo did not disappoint

Chris Graham
democrats republicans
Trump's America

Poll: Too many of us would still support candidates accused of bad stuff, just because

Chris Graham

The headlines from a Politico poll released this week stressed how most MAGA voters say they would still support a Republican candidate accused of domestic violence and sexual assault.

mother duck
Local

Harrisonburg: PD solves the case of the missing ‘Mother Duck’ statue

Chris Graham

Three twentysomethings have been charged in the theft of the “Mother Duck” statue that is usually stationed outside the Explore More Discovery Museum in Downtown Harrisonburg.

elmer virginia tech
Virginia

Virginia Tech veterinary docs save Elmer, the smart, stubborn pet pig from Covington

Chris Graham
aj gracia uva baseball swing
Etc.

UVA Baseball: AJ Gracia goes under the knife to repair labrum issue

Chris Graham
earth planet ecology environment recycle world
Trump's America

Earl Zimmerman: What’s making news in climate, environment, energy

Earl Zimmerman
police arrest night crime accident
Local

Waynesboro: Two people injured in assault downtown; details scarce

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status