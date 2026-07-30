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Applications for spots in Staunton Citizen University open beginning next week

Chris Graham
Published date:
staunton
Photo: © SevenMaps/Shutterstock

The City of Staunton will begin taking applications for the third annual installment of the Staunton Citizen University on Monday, Aug. 3.

Let me vouch here for how good these programs are. I enrolled in the Citizen’s Police Academy in Staunton several years ago, and it helped me learn a lot about the inner workings of the PD.

As with the police academy, the SCU offers residents a hands-on, behind-the-scenes look at how their local government operates.

Beyond the daily operations, the program is designed to foster direct connections between residents and the people who manage city services, serving as a valuable two-way street where city staff and officials also gather feedback to better serve the community.

“We are excited to bring back Staunton Citizen University again this fall,” City Manager Leslie Beauregard said. “This program highlights the real people behind the daily work of our city. It builds relationships between our staff and our residents. Our departments always look forward to working with the group, and it’s been incredibly rewarding to see so many of our SCU alumni go on to volunteer and serve on our boards and commissions.”

How to apply

The application period opens at 8 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3. The city will accept 25 people into the program on a first-come, first-served basis, with preference given to City of Staunton residents.

A link to the online application will be available at staunton.va.us/SCU once the process opens.

For assistance with the online application, call the City Manager’s office at 540.332.3812.

Class schedule & guidelines

The 2026 session will begin with a virtual orientation on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Regular classes will run from Sept. 8 through Nov. 10, meeting on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. at various locations across the city.

The program will conclude with a graduation ceremony on Nov. 12.

SCU includes tours of the city’s water treatment plant, fire station, police department, the library, and a riding tour with Parks and Recreation.

A link to the application along with an overview of the program and complete listing of topics can be found at www.staunton.va.us/SCU.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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