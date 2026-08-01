VDOT: Two Augusta County roads closed next week for rail crossing work

Parts of Route 642 (Mule Academy Road) and Route 637 (Jericho Road) in Augusta County are scheduled to be closed during the week of Aug. 3-7.

Both roads, located in the Fishersville area, will be closed for at least two days for railroad crossing maintenance.

Route 642 is scheduled to be closed Monday through Wednesday, Aug 3-5.

The following detours will be in place:

Drivers approaching from the south ( Augusta Health area ) will go north on Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) and then west on Route 250 (Jefferson Highway ) to return to Route 642 .

) will go north on and then west on ) to return to . Drivers approaching from the north (Route 250) will go east on Route 250 and then south on Route 285 to return to Route 642.

Route 637 is scheduled to be closed Thursday and Friday, Aug 6-7.

The following detours will be in place:

Drivers approaching from the south ( Augusta Expo area ) will go south on Route 635 (Ramsey Road) , north on Route 608/285 (Tinkling Spring Road) and then west on Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) to return to Route 637 .

) will go south on , north on and then west on to return to . Drivers approaching from the north (Route 250) will go east on Route 250, south on Route 285/608 and then north on Route 635 to return to Route 637.

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