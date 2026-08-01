The westbound right lane of the Port Republic Road (Route 253) bridge over Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg will be closed during overnight hours for about two weeks beginning the night of Monday, Aug. 3.

The bridge was damaged earlier this year during a vehicle strike.

Motorists also should expect overnight single lane closures on I-81 South near mile marker 245 during the same time period as repairs take place.

Nightly lane closures on Port Republic Road are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and on I-81 South from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All Port Republic Road and I-81 lanes will be open during daytime hours.

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