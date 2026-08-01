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Home Harrisonburg: Lane closures on I-81, Port Republic Road for bridge repair work
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Harrisonburg: Lane closures on I-81, Port Republic Road for bridge repair work

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © John Alphonse/stock.adobe.com

The westbound right lane of the Port Republic Road (Route 253) bridge over Interstate 81 in Harrisonburg will be closed during overnight hours for about two weeks beginning the night of Monday, Aug. 3.

The bridge was damaged earlier this year during a vehicle strike.

Motorists also should expect overnight single lane closures on I-81 South near mile marker 245 during the same time period as repairs take place.

Nightly lane closures on Port Republic Road are scheduled from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., and on I-81 South from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

All Port Republic Road and I-81 lanes will be open during daytime hours.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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