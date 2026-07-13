UVA Baseball: Five ‘Hoos taken in 2026 MLB Draft; impact on 2027 roster

AJ Gracia went #9 overall to the Atlanta Braves, leading a group of five from the 2026 UVA Baseball team, plus a top recruit in the Class of 2026, who had their names called in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Three guys who transferred out after the 2025 season also went in the draft, which was conducted on Saturday and Sunday, the jumpstart to the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

UVA Baseball in the 2026 MLB Draft

Round 1 (9) : CF AJ Gracia, Atlanta Braves (pick value: $6,675,300_

: CF AJ Gracia, Atlanta Braves (pick value: $6,675,300_ Round 2 (40) : 3B Bo Lowrance, Los Angeles Dodgers (pick value: $2,504,200)

: 3B Bo Lowrance, Los Angeles Dodgers (pick value: $2,504,200) Round 2 (58) : SS Eric Becker, Cincinnati Reds (pick value: $1,637,700)

: SS Eric Becker, Cincinnati Reds (pick value: $1,637,700) Round 6 (174) : LHP Kyle Johnson, Tampa Bay Rays (pick value: $396,300)

: LHP Kyle Johnson, Tampa Bay Rays (pick value: $396,300) Round 6 (191) : *3B Henry Ford, Seattle Mariners (pick value: $335,900)

: *3B Henry Ford, Seattle Mariners (pick value: $335,900) Round 7 (215) : 2B Joe Tiroly, San Diego Padres (pick value: $276,400)

: 2B Joe Tiroly, San Diego Padres (pick value: $276,400) Round 11 (317) : **CF Aidan Teel, Minnesota Twins

: **CF Aidan Teel, Minnesota Twins Round 13 (381) : *LHP Evan Blanco (Athletics)

: *LHP Evan Blanco (Athletics) Round 14 (415): RHP Tyler Kapa (Miami Marlins)

*Ford and Blanco played the 2026 season at Tennessee.

**Teel played the 2026 season at Mississippi State.

Note: Draft picks in Rounds 11-20 can sign for up to $150,000 without their bonus counting toward their franchise’s bonus pool.

Looking ahead to 2027

Four draft-eligible guys were not taken in the draft, and assuming they don’t sign undrafted free-agent deals – and why would they? – each can return for 2027.

1B/DH Sam Harris : 14 HRs, 53 RBIs, .288 BA/.929 OPS, 2.49 WAR

: 14 HRs, 53 RBIs, .288 BA/.929 OPS, 2.49 WAR 3B Noah Murray : 6 HRs, 30 RBIs, .161 BA/.686 OPS, 1.47 WAR

: 6 HRs, 30 RBIs, .161 BA/.686 OPS, 1.47 WAR 1B/DH Antonio Perrotta : 5 HRs, 24 RBIs, .266 BA/.889 OPS, 1.23 WAR

: 5 HRs, 24 RBIs, .266 BA/.889 OPS, 1.23 WAR C Jake Weatherspoon: 5 HRs, 31 RBIs, .272 BA/.766 OPS, 0.81 WAR

Those four, plus this group of six returnees, are the guys I consider to be the building blocks for 2027.

LHP Henry Zatkowski : 8-2, 4.57 ERA/1.18 WHIP, 1.96 WAR

: 8-2, 4.57 ERA/1.18 WHIP, 1.96 WAR RF Zach Jackson : 8 HRs, 28 RBIs, .238 BA/.815 OPS, 1.45 WAR

: 8 HRs, 28 RBIs, .238 BA/.815 OPS, 1.45 WAR RHP John Paone : 1-4, 5.85 ERA/1.40 WHIP, 0.90 WAR

: 1-4, 5.85 ERA/1.40 WHIP, 0.90 WAR SS RJ Holmes : 2 HRs, 13 RBIs, .338 BA/.922 OPS, 0.66 WAR

: 2 HRs, 13 RBIs, .338 BA/.922 OPS, 0.66 WAR LHP Max Stammel : 4-6, 7.55 ERA/1.66 WHIP, 0.58 WAR

: 4-6, 7.55 ERA/1.66 WHIP, 0.58 WAR RHP Noah Yoder: 2-0, 2.30 ERA/1.57 WHIP, 0.57 WAR

Head coach Chris Pollard added this group of eight to the 2027 roster from the transfer portal.

2B Michael Elko ( Richmond ): 7 HRs, 38 RBIs, .340 BA/.992 OPS, 3.13 WAR

( ): 7 HRs, 38 RBIs, .340 BA/.992 OPS, 3.13 WAR OF Jordan Crossland (Maryland) : 12 HRs, 43 RBIs, .283 BA/.932 OPS, 2.05 WAR

: 12 HRs, 43 RBIs, .283 BA/.932 OPS, 2.05 WAR SS Reid Howard ( Western Kentucky ): 0 HRs, 17 RBIs, .302 BA/.838 OPS, 1.45 WAR

( ): 0 HRs, 17 RBIs, .302 BA/.838 OPS, 1.45 WAR CF Sal Mineo ( Delaware ): 7 HRs, 32 RBIs, .304 BA/.857 OPS, 1.31 WAR

( ): 7 HRs, 32 RBIs, .304 BA/.857 OPS, 1.31 WAR LHP Joey Giordano ( Richmond ): 11-0, 3.35 ERA/1.20 WHIP, 1.18 WHIP

( ): 11-0, 3.35 ERA/1.20 WHIP, 1.18 WHIP LHP John Downing ( 2025 at Seton Hall ): 6-0, 2.70 ERA/1.34 WHIP, 0.84 WHIP

( at ): 6-0, 2.70 ERA/1.34 WHIP, 0.84 WHIP LHP Serigne Sarre ( Mount St. Mary’s ): 4-4, 4.11 ERA/1.44 WHIP, 0.52 WAR

( ): 4-4, 4.11 ERA/1.44 WHIP, 0.52 WAR LHP Grant Meert (2025 at Johns Hopkins): 1-0, 1.19 ERA/1.06 WHIP

Support AFP