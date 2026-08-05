AARP Virginia announces Oct. 7 U.S. Senate debate in Richmond

AARP Virginia said today that it will sponsor a U.S. Senate candidates debate between incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Republican nominee Bert Mizusawa.

The Wednesday, Oct. 7, debate will partner AARP and WTVR-CBS 6 in Richmond.

The debate will be held at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond.

A release noted that the organization extended formal invitations to the debate to the candidates and their parties today.

“AARP Virginia has worked for decades to make sure voters have the information they need to make their own choices when casting their ballots,” AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau wrote in a letter today announcing the debate plans.

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