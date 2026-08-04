The office of Gov. Abigail Spanberger is taking applications from people interested in serving on a new advisory council dedicated to advancing jail and prison reform.

The idea behind the Governor’s Community Partnership Council on Corrections is to get input from corrections officers and Virginia Department of Corrections staff, formerly incarcerated individuals, and families across Virginia.

The Department of Corrections is responsible for the state prison system and provides oversight to operations at our local and regional jails, which have been a focus of our reporting over the past week, regarding the circumstances leading to the suicide death of an inmate at the Rappahannock Regional Jail, Christopher Lee Franklin, 40, of Stafford, who died on July 26 while awaiting trial on sexual assault charges.

From what we’ve learned, Franklin was denied access to routine medical checks and medications prescribed to him to help with a litany of mental health issues.

A release from the governor’s office on Tuesday touted the Spanberger administration’s efforts “to increase accountability and transparency at VADOC facilities during her opening months in office,” and reported that as a result of the reforms, “serious assaults on staff decreased by 56 percent, confirmed overdoses decreased by 47 percent, and lockdowns at VADOC facilities decreased by 27 percent from January to May 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.”

Not highlighted in the release: the spike in deaths in DOC facilities last month, with seven in the July 1-9 period alone, and after the death of Franklin on July 26, there was another reported on Aug. 2 at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center.

At least the Spanberger administration is trying to do something in this general area.

Republican administrations take the approach of, just let ‘em all rot.

Even with the focus on issues in the corrections system from the Spanberger team, we’ve clearly got a lot of work to do here.

“Since January, we’ve announced a series of reforms to strengthen community trust, support families, and make VADOC facilities safer for corrections officers, staff, and incarcerated individuals. The Governor’s Community Partnership Council on Corrections represents the next phase of this work,” Spanberger said, per the release from her office.

“I look forward to hearing directly from corrections officers and other public safety professionals, formerly incarcerated individuals and their families, and local communities about the additional steps we can take to improve safety and transparency within VADOC facilities,” Spanberger said.

Those interested in being considered for a spot on the Council on Corrections can submit their application through the online application webpage.

The deadline for applications is Friday, Sept. 4.

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