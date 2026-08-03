Waynesboro: Ryan Waters Band coming to the Wayne Theatre on Aug. 21

The Ryan Waters Band is coming to the stage at the Wayne Theatre in Downtown Waynesboro on Saturday, Aug. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

The lead man, Ryan Waters, comes to town on the strength of his breakout single, “Chevrolet You Down,” which has generated more than 1 million views on TikTok and more than 9 million streams on Spotify.

The success of “Chevrolet You Down” sent Waters to Nashville, where he has earned millions of additional streams with songs including “Tomorrow’s Not Tonight,” which has surpassed 10 million Spotify streams, and his 2023 cover of “Chasing Cars,” which has accumulated more than seven million streams.

For show times and ticket information, visit waynetheatre.org.

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