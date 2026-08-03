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Home Waynesboro: Ryan Waters Band coming to the Wayne Theatre on Aug. 21
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Waynesboro: Ryan Waters Band coming to the Wayne Theatre on Aug. 21

Chris Graham
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Ryan Waters Band
Photo: The Ryan Waters Band

The Ryan Waters Band is coming to the stage at the Wayne Theatre in Downtown Waynesboro on SaturdayAug. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

The lead man, Ryan Waters, comes to town on the strength of his breakout single, “Chevrolet You Down,” which has generated more than 1 million views on TikTok and more than 9 million streams on Spotify.

The success of “Chevrolet You Down” sent Waters to Nashville, where he has earned millions of additional streams with songs including “Tomorrow’s Not Tonight,” which has surpassed 10 million Spotify streams, and his 2023 cover of “Chasing Cars,” which has accumulated more than seven million streams.

For show times and ticket information, visit waynetheatre.org.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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