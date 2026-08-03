Rockingham County: Timberville woman dies from injuries in two-vehicle crash

A passenger in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Thursday on Route 42 in Rockingham County died from her injuries a day later.

According to Virginia State Police, Wilma Ryman, 81, of Timberville, suffered serious injuries in the crash, which was reported at 12:07 p.m. near the intersection of Route 42 and Sharon Lane, which, per Google, is actually inside the city limits of Harrisonburg.

Ryman was a passenger in a 2009 Toyota Camry driven by her husband, Cecil E. Ryman, 82, of Timberville.

Mr. Ryman was pulling out of a parking lot to head northbound when a 2025 Toyota 4Runner heading southbound on Route 42 struck the Camry at an angle, forcing the Camry off of the left side of the road.

Mr. Ryman suffered minor injuries in the crash; he has been charged with failing to yield the right of way.

The driver of the 4Runner suffered minor injuries.

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