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Home Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling hosting tag team tournament at Augusta Expo
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Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling hosting tag team tournament at Augusta Expo

Chris Graham
Published date:
Mid Atlantic Territory Wrestling
Photo: Mid Atlantic Territory Wrestling

I admire the ongoing effort of the folks at Mid-Atlantic Territory Wrestling, for trying to revive the territory pro wrestling model that was successful until Vince McMahon monopolized the business.

The promotion, based in Gloucester, about an hour east of Richmond, is returning to the Shenandoah Valley on Saturday, Aug. 1, with a show at Augusta Expo in Fishersville, with an early bell time – 4 p.m.

The early bell time, I’m presuming here, is a function of Saturday, Aug. 1, also being Night 1 of WWE’s two-night “SummerSlam” weekend.

The local event is being billed as the inaugural Chuck Coates Memorial Tag Team Tournament – Coates, a native of Durham, N.C., worked in the Mid-Atlantic territory in the 1980s and 1990s, in a career that also had him working in the WWF and WWE, WCW and in Puerto Rico.

His final match came on March 22, 2025, in an MATW show in Thomasville, N.C.

Coates passed away on Sept. 8, 2025, amid complications from bypass surgery.

The tag tournament being held in his honor will feature a couple of names that you might be familiar with from TV – Brock Anderson, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson, and James Ellsworth, who had a run in WWE in the 2010s.

Arn Anderson will also be at the Expo show, for a meet-and-greet with fans ahead of bell time.

Brock Anderson will team with ECW veteran CW Anderson in the tournament, which also features XLG (G-Moniy and Gem Stone), Sent 2 Slaughter (Shawn Donovan and Dan Maff), Ellsworth in a team with “Brutal” Bob Evans, and the Sons of Brutality (Man O War and Malice).

Tickets are available at www.matwtix.com and at the door of the event.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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