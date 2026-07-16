Liberty announces contract extension for baseball coach Bradley LeCroy

Liberty Athletics announced a contract extension for baseball coach Bradley LeCroy that runs through the 2031 season.

We didn’t get terms of the deal, which was announced in a release from the school on Thursday.

I can’t imagine that LeCroy would be getting enough to preclude him from wanting to talk with another school, if an AD asked for permission at some point in the future.

LeCroy, a Clemson alum, was named the successor to Scott Jackson, who left after eight seasons to take a job as an assistant coach at UNC, in the summer of 2024.

LeCroy’s first Liberty team finished with a 30-27 record.

His 2026 squad went 43-21 and got an NCAA Tournament invite, the first for the program since 2022.

Four Liberty players were taken in the 2026 MLB Draft earlier this month, led by a second-round selection for right-handed pitcher Ben Blair, the 2026 C-USA Pitcher of the Year.

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