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Liberty announces contract extension for baseball coach Bradley LeCroy

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © Erik González (Generated with AI)/stock.adobe.com

Liberty Athletics announced a contract extension for baseball coach Bradley LeCroy that runs through the 2031 season.

We didn’t get terms of the deal, which was announced in a release from the school on Thursday.

I can’t imagine that LeCroy would be getting enough to preclude him from wanting to talk with another school, if an AD asked for permission at some point in the future.

LeCroy, a Clemson alum, was named the successor to Scott Jackson, who left after eight seasons to take a job as an assistant coach at UNC, in the summer of 2024.

LeCroy’s first Liberty team finished with a 30-27 record.

His 2026 squad went 43-21 and got an NCAA Tournament invite, the first for the program since 2022.

Four Liberty players were taken in the 2026 MLB Draft earlier this month, led by a second-round selection for right-handed pitcher Ben Blair, the 2026 C-USA Pitcher of the Year.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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