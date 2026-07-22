Valley League team gives up playoff spot because of player departures

The New Market Rebels had to back out of participation in the 2026 Valley League playoffs, because the summer college team wasn’t going to be able to field a team.

“We share many of the emotions that have been expressed here. It is an extremely disappointing end to what was a promising season,” the team said in a statement posted to Facebook on Monday, which noted “a rash of late injuries and other unexpected departures” that left the team with less than 50 percent of its 27-man roster for the final five days of the regular season.

“Every effort was made to continue into postseason play, but our options were exhausted,” the team said.

“The Rebels organization is committed to continuing to provide a place for college players to hone their skills in the summer and to providing quality entertainment to our fans. We will be back in 2027 and will do everything in our power to end the season on a better note.”

This, unfortunately, isn’t anything new. I was part of the group that ran the Waynesboro Generals team from 2009-2014, and while our team, back then, didn’t have issues with players bolting before the end of the season during our tenure, there was an epidemic of that going on across the league even back then.

The VBL tried to address the issue by cutting the length of its regular season, from 42 games to 36 games, with the playoffs on schedule, weather permitting, to be done by the end of the month.

Back when I was involved in the league, the playoffs went well into August – the 2013 Waynesboro team won the league title on Aug. 7; the 2014 team that repeated as VBL champs clinched the title also on Aug. 7.

Oddly, the length of the season doesn’t appear to be an issue in the Northwoods League, a Top 5 summer league, which plays a 72-game schedule that wraps on Aug. 8, with playoffs running Aug. 9-14.

The Cape Cod League, universally regarded as the best summer college league, runs a 40-game regular season, with playoffs running Aug. 4-12.

I don’t know for sure, but my guess is, guys who get invites to the Cape, in particular, aren’t giving up the at bats and innings for a week at the beach before they head back to school for the fall.

The Valley League used to at least be in the conversation with the Cape and Northwoods in terms of the pecking order, but that’s way back in the rearview at this point, unfortunately.

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