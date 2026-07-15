UVA Baseball alum AJ Gracia signed with the Atlanta Braves for significantly less than what he was slotted to get as the #9 pick in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

The slot value of the #9 pick: $6,675,300.

What Gracia signed for: $3,997,500.

He’s going to think about that missed $2,677,800 for the rest of his life.

Seriously, the kid went to school at Duke and then UVA, got bad advice from his representation, and still took it?

Yeah, yeah, if he gets to the bigs, succeeds there, he can make it up later.

He’ll likely start next season at High-A or Double-A.

Maybe he’s in MLB sometime in 2028?

That gets the clock started toward signing the lucrative second deal that above-average players get access to by … 2034?

There’s betting on yourself, and then …

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