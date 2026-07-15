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Home UVA Baseball: AJ Gracia signs with Atlanta Braves, for a lot less than he could have gotten
Baseball

UVA Baseball: AJ Gracia signs with Atlanta Braves, for a lot less than he could have gotten

Chris Graham
Published date:
aj gracia uva baseball
AJ Gracia. Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Baseball alum AJ Gracia signed with the Atlanta Braves for significantly less than what he was slotted to get as the #9 pick in the first round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

The slot value of the #9 pick: $6,675,300.

What Gracia signed for: $3,997,500.

He’s going to think about that missed $2,677,800 for the rest of his life.

Seriously, the kid went to school at Duke and then UVA, got bad advice from his representation, and still took it?

Yeah, yeah, if he gets to the bigs, succeeds there, he can make it up later.

He’ll likely start next season at High-A or Double-A.

Maybe he’s in MLB sometime in 2028?

That gets the clock started toward signing the lucrative second deal that above-average players get access to by … 2034?

There’s betting on yourself, and then …

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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