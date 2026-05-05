UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom has a third shooting guard for his 2026-2027 roster, in the form of Arkansas State transfer Christian Harmon, who committed to Virginia on Tuesday.

Harmon, a four-star portal recruit, per 247Sports, fits the profile of what Odom wants in a 2/3 guard – he’s 6’6”, 210, he can shoot the three (34.6% in 2025-2026), and he can score in the paint (53.2% on twos).

Arkansas State, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, finished with a 20-12 record in 2025-2026.

Coach Ryan Pannone used a deep rotation – 11 of his players averaged double-digit minutes.

Against that backdrop, Harmon led the team in scoring, at 12.8 points per game.

Harmon joins a group of 2s and 3s on the UVA roster that includes Sam Lewis (10.6 ppg, 51.0% 2FG, 40.3% 3FG at Virginia) and UC-Irvine transfer Jurian Dixon (15.9 ppg, 45.9% 2DFG, 38.5% 3FG), with Elijah Gertude (1.7 ppg, 6.4 minutes/g at Virginia) and Martin Carrere (0.8 ppg, 4.1 minutes/g at Virginia) as options there.

I think you can now look at the rotation for 2026-2027 as being this:

G: Chance Mallory (PG), Sam Lewis (SG)

Jurian Dixon (SG), Christian Harmon (SG)

F/C: Thijs de Ridder (PF), Johann Grunloh (C)

Silas Barksdale (PF)

In the mix: Martin Carrere (SG), Elijah Gertrude (CG)

Needs: Backup point guard, backup center