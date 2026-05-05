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UVA Basketball: ‘Hoos pick up commitment from SG Christian Harmon

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom has a third shooting guard for his 2026-2027 roster, in the form of Arkansas State transfer Christian Harmon, who committed to Virginia on Tuesday.

Harmon, a four-star portal recruit, per 247Sports, fits the profile of what Odom wants in a 2/3 guard – he’s 6’6”, 210, he can shoot the three (34.6% in 2025-2026), and he can score in the paint (53.2% on twos).

Arkansas State, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, finished with a 20-12 record in 2025-2026.

Coach Ryan Pannone used a deep rotation – 11 of his players averaged double-digit minutes.

Against that backdrop, Harmon led the team in scoring, at 12.8 points per game.

Harmon joins a group of 2s and 3s on the UVA roster that includes Sam Lewis (10.6 ppg, 51.0% 2FG, 40.3% 3FG at Virginia) and UC-Irvine transfer Jurian Dixon (15.9 ppg, 45.9% 2DFG, 38.5% 3FG), with Elijah Gertude (1.7 ppg, 6.4 minutes/g at Virginia) and Martin Carrere (0.8 ppg, 4.1 minutes/g at Virginia) as options there.

I think you can now look at the rotation for 2026-2027 as being this:

G: Chance Mallory (PG), Sam Lewis (SG)
Jurian Dixon (SG), Christian Harmon (SG)

F/C: Thijs de Ridder (PF), Johann Grunloh (C)
Silas Barksdale (PF)

In the mix: Martin Carrere (SG), Elijah Gertrude (CG)

Needs: Backup point guard, backup center

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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