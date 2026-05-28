Nelson County: Road work scheduled for the week of June 1-5

VDOT released its updated schedule for road work in Nelson County for the week of June 1-5.

For more information, visit VDOT’s website at vdot.virginia.gov.

View traffic information at 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

Contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Hwy.) and Route 653 (Oak Ridge Road) intersection improvement and turn lane project : Beginning June 1, 2026, Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) will be closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. Estimated completion July 31, 2026. During this time, the right, northbound lane of Route 29 will be closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 will be reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place. The closure and detour are expected to remain in place until July 31, 2026.

: Beginning June 1, 2026, Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) will be closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. Estimated completion July 31, 2026. During this time, the right, northbound lane of Route 29 will be closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 will be reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place. The closure and detour are expected to remain in place until July 31, 2026. Route 623 (Myndus Road) culvert rehabilitation project: Route 623 (Myndus Road) will be closed to through traffic from Route 29 to Route 766 (Stagebridge Road) beginning June 1, 2026. A detour will be in place. Estimated completion late June 2026.

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