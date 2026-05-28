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Home Nelson County: Road work scheduled for the week of June 1-5
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Nelson County: Road work scheduled for the week of June 1-5

Chris Graham
Published date:
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Photo: © John Alphonse/stock.adobe.com

VDOT released its updated schedule for road work in Nelson County for the week of June 1-5.

For more information, visit VDOT’s website at vdot.virginia.gov.

View traffic information at 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

Contact VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or calling 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

Updated schedule

  • Route 29 (Thomas Nelson Hwy.) and Route 653 (Oak Ridge Road) intersection improvement and turn lane project: Beginning June 1, 2026, Route 653 (Oak Ridge Rd.) will be closed to traffic from Route 29 to 0.2 miles east of Route 29. Traffic will follow a signed detour route. Estimated completion July 31, 2026. During this time, the right, northbound lane of Route 29 will be closed from 0.6 miles south of Route 653 to 0.2 miles north of Rt. 653. The speed limit along Route 29 will be reduced to 50 mph while the lane closure is in place. The closure and detour are expected to remain in place until July 31, 2026.
  • Route 623 (Myndus Road) culvert rehabilitation project: Route 623 (Myndus Road) will be closed to through traffic from Route 29 to Route 766 (Stagebridge Road) beginning June 1, 2026. A detour will be in place. Estimated completion late June 2026.

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Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

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