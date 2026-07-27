Donate
Donate
Home Charlottesville Police make arrest in another reported rape in homeless encampment
Local

Charlottesville Police make arrest in another reported rape in homeless encampment

Chris Graham
Published date:
Anthony Lorenzo Watkins
Anthony Lorenzo Watkins. Photo: Charlottesville Police Department

Charlottesville Police made an arrest in another reported rape in the Free Bridge homeless encampment.

The PD announced on Monday the arrest of Anthony Lorenzo Watkins, 57, who has been charged with rape.

This is the second reported sexual assault in the encampment this month.

Michael Shaft Brewington, 48, was arrested on July 15 and charged with aggravated sexual battery in connection with a July 9 sexual assault in the encampment, which is home to an estimated 80 unhoused people in an area in a section of a public park located along the Rivanna River.

Two days later, on July 17, the city announced that it will begin a “coordinated transition” of people currently living in the homeless encampment on or around Sept. 1.

Per a release from the city, outreach teams made up of city staff and community partners will meet with people staying in the encampments “to assess their needs, connect them with available housing, shelter, healthcare, behavioral health, and other supportive services, and develop individualized transition plans whenever possible.”

Police Chief Michael Kochis was named in a lawsuit filed by a city resident earlier this month accusing the police department of failing to enforce trespassing laws at the encampment.

The suit, filed hours before the first reported rape in the encampment, says the encampment “poses a threat to public safety and health” – listing the causes of that threat as “sewage produced by the encampment, dirty needles left by individuals in the encampment, and violence for the homeless.”

The Free Bridge encampment has been a community focus since the encampment began to form over the past year.

Charlottesville City Council voted last year to purchase a former hotel for $6.25 million with plans to convert the space into a low-barrier shelter for the unhoused.

The plans are coming along at a glacial pace, though, it appears.

The latest word on the shelter plans is that city staff and representatives of community groups that work with the unhoused are hoping to have a meeting of the minds in August to discuss next steps.

In the meantime, a 57-year-old homeless man was found dead in a tent last month, and in May, another man’s tent burned down.

Today’s release from the Charlottesville PD reported that the department has committed “significant resources” to the encampment, “both in personnel and technology, and continues to do so to help ensure the safety of those living in and visiting the encampment.”

“While around-the-clock staffing at the encampment has not yet been implemented, the department is actively working to maximize law enforcement presence in the area. The department will continue to add public safety measures in an effort to protect our most vulnerable community members,” the PD said in the release.

Support AFP




Multimedia

 

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 #TeamAFP isn’t afraid to speak truth to power: We need you to be on our team
2 Augusta County sheriff goes rogue, declares he won’t enforce new gun laws
3 Augusta County: Family of man killed in officer-involved shooting still looking for answers
4 Local attorney gets public reprimand from Virginia State Bar over handling of case
5 Staunton: Mary Baldwin University put on probation by accreditation body

Latest News

donald trump
U.S. & World

Trump thinks people upset over protection of pedophiles are ‘communists’

Chris Graham
staunton
Local

Staunton: City sets ‘Less to the Landfill’ goal to reduce trash by 5 percent

Chris Graham

The City of Staunton has set a community-wide goal to reduce the city’s trash tonnage by 5 percent over the next year.

trash litter road
Local

Waynesboro: Lithium battery ignites, causing fire in trash truck; no injuries

Chris Graham

For the third time this summer, a trash truck in Waynesboro caught fire after a lithium battery ignited.

newspapers
Local

#TeamAFP isn’t afraid to speak truth to power: We need you to be on our team

Chris Graham
Elijah Zion Bieniemy
Football

Loudoun County: Wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator shot multiple times

Chris Graham
uva basketball coach mox
Basketball

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton, UVA reach ‘amicable settlement’ over dismissal

Chris Graham
waynesboro map
Local

Waynesboro, its problems, many that they are: Where do we start here?

Chris Graham
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status